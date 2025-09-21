Football

Liverpool Vs Everton, Premier League: Gravenberch, Ekitike Lead Reds To 2-1 Merseyside Derby Victory

Liverpool held on for a 2-1 win over Everton in the 247th Merseyside Derby at Anfield, with early strikes from Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike giving the Reds control. Despite a lacklustre second half that allowed Idrissa Gueye to pull one back, Liverpool’s squad depth and experience saw them through, securing their fifth consecutive league win. Everton showed fight after the break, led by Jack Grealish, but couldn’t find the quality to snatch an equaliser, leaving David Moyes still without a win at Anfield in 23 Premier League attempts.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
English Premier League 2025-26 Liverpool and Everton EPL Soccer photos: Virgil van Dijk
Premier League 2025-26: Liverpool vs Everton | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

2/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Liverpool and Everton EPL Soccer photos: Jake OBrien
Premier League 2025-26: Liverpool vs Everton | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Everton's Jake O'Brien, left, and Everton's Idrissa Gueye during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

3/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Liverpool and Everton EPL Soccer photos: Mohamed Salah
Premier League 2025-26: Liverpool vs Everton | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, centre, makes an attempt to score past Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, left, and Everton's James Tarkowski during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

4/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Liverpool and Everton EPL Soccer photos: Alexander Isak
Premier League 2025-26: Liverpool vs Everton | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Liverpool's Alexander Isak, second right, in action against Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, second left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

5/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Liverpool and Everton EPL Soccer photos: Jack Grealish
Premier League 2025-26: Liverpool vs Everton | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Everton's Jack Grealish during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

6/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Liverpool and Everton EPL Soccer photos: Idrissa Gueye
Premier League 2025-26: Liverpool vs Everton | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Everton's Idrissa Gueye, left, celebrates with Everton's Iliman Ndiaye after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

7/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Liverpool and Everton EPL Soccer photos: Hugo Ekitike
Premier League 2025-26: Liverpool vs Everton | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

8/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Liverpool and Everton EPL Soccer photos: Iliman Ndiaye
Premier League 2025-26: Liverpool vs Everton | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Everton's Iliman Ndiaye, left, kicks the ball ahead of Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

9/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Liverpool and Everton EPL Soccer photos: Ryan Gravenberch
Premier League 2025-26: Liverpool vs Everton | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

10/10
English Premier League 2025-26 Liverpool and Everton EPL Soccer photos: Conor Bradley
Premier League 2025-26: Liverpool vs Everton | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Liverpool's Conor Bradley, right, challenges for the ball with Everton's Jack Grealish during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mithun Manhas Emerges As Frontrunner To Take Over As New BCCI President: Report

  2. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: Former India Star Bashes Pakistan As 'Seventh Division Team'

  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: Charith Asalanka Admits Team Fell 10-15 Runs Short

  4. Asia Cup 2025: PCB Hires Motivational Expert To Calm Players Before India Showdown

  5. IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Virat Kohli's Record With Fastest Indian ODI Century

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  4. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  5. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo LIVE Score, China Masters Final: Match To Start Soon

  2. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  4. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  3. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  4. Army Soldier Dies In Udhampur Terror Encounter; Joint Hunt For Militants Underway

  5. Day In Pics: September 20, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protests: The Revolution Will Be Memefied

  2. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  3. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  4. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  5. Nepal Protests: Over To Gen Z

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn