Liverpool Vs Everton, Premier League: Gravenberch, Ekitike Lead Reds To 2-1 Merseyside Derby Victory

Liverpool held on for a 2-1 win over Everton in the 247th Merseyside Derby at Anfield, with early strikes from Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike giving the Reds control. Despite a lacklustre second half that allowed Idrissa Gueye to pull one back, Liverpool’s squad depth and experience saw them through, securing their fifth consecutive league win. Everton showed fight after the break, led by Jack Grealish, but couldn’t find the quality to snatch an equaliser, leaving David Moyes still without a win at Anfield in 23 Premier League attempts.