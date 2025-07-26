Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, centre left, fights for the ball with AC Milan's Davide Bartesaghi during a friendly football match between AC Milan and Liverpool at the Hong Kong Football Festival held at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong. AP Photo/Chan Long Hei

Here are the highlights of a club friendly match between Liverpool FC and AC Milan. The Premier League champions were humbled by AC Milan in a 2-4 defeat. Noah Okafor scored twice for Milan as they secured a big win. Catch the highlights of the Liverpool FC Vs AC Milan football match at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong, right here LIVE UPDATES 26 Jul 2025, 03:22:58 pm IST Liverpool FC Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Streaming Info When and where is the Liverpool vs AC Milan, club friendly match? Liverpool vs AC Milan club friendly will take place at Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong from 5pm IST. Where to watch the Liverpool vs AC Milan, club friendly match? In India, Liverpool vs AC Milan will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website. DAZN Italia, tabii, Milan Channel will stream the match live in Italy. tabii, LFCTV will stream the match live in the United Kingdom. 26 Jul 2025, 03:41:25 pm IST Liverpool FC Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: H2H Total matches: 8 Liverpool won: 6 AC Milan won: 1 Draws: 1 26 Jul 2025, 04:13:36 pm IST Liverpool FC Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: When Does Action Begin? The live-action for the Club friendly match between AC Milan and Liverpool FC will begin at 5:00 pm IST. The match will be played at Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong. 26 Jul 2025, 04:39:06 pm IST Liverpool FC Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Starting XIs Team news from Hong Kong 📋 pic.twitter.com/Oh5WzvXuJX — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 26, 2025 Here's how the Reds line-up in Hong Kong 👊🔴



Watch the game LIVE on All Red Video ⤵️ #LFCPreSeason — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 26, 2025 26 Jul 2025, 05:09:09 pm IST Liverpool FC Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Kickoff! The club friendly match between Liverpool FC and AC Milan started with The Reds looking to score an early goal in the match. Mohamed Salah is starting in the match and looks eager to score. 3' - LIV 0-0 ACM 26 Jul 2025, 05:18:59 pm IST Liverpool FC Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Goal! AC Milan have scored the first goal of the match. Rafael Leao is the man to thank. He scored a brilliant goal in the 10th minute of the first half to put his team in the lead. Christian Pulisic assisted in that goal. 15' - LIV 0-1 ACM 26 Jul 2025, 05:31:51 pm IST Liverpool FC Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Equaliser! Dominik Szoboszlai managed to find the first goal for Liverpool FC in the 26th minute of the first half. Now, the scores are level at 1-1, and Liverpool are trying to find their next goal in the match. 26' - LIV 1-1 ACM 26 Jul 2025, 05:49:00 pm IST Liverpool FC Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Salah Misses Liverpool FC are looking to score more goals as they approach the half-time. With a few minutes left before the half-time, Liverpool are trying to take a lead in the game. AC Milan have managed to keep them at bay. Mohamed Salah had an opportunity but he missed. 40' - LIV 1-1 ACM 26 Jul 2025, 05:56:35 pm IST Liverpool FC Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Half-Time Three minutes were added in the first half and both teams remained at the score of 1-1 after the end of that added time. Liverpool will try to start fresh after the break and the same goes for AC Milan. Half-Time - LIV 1-1 ACM 26 Jul 2025, 06:12:44 pm IST Liverpool FC Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: 2nd Half Starts Cody Gakpo substituted Mohamed Salah for Liverpool right after the second half started. Another change was Alisson for Frederick Woodman. AC Milan also did a couple of substitutions at the start of the second half. 50' - LIV 1-1 ACM 26 Jul 2025, 06:17:28 pm IST Liverpool FC Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Goal Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored the first goal in the second half right after AC Milan made two substitutions. Terracciano substituted Maignan and Gabbia Matteo replaced Strahinja Pavlovic. AC Milan are in the lead in the second half. 57' - LIV 1-2 ACM 26 Jul 2025, 06:31:16 pm IST Liverpool FC Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Another Goal! Noah Okafor scored a brilliant goal in the 60th minute of the match to give AC Milan a big lead. AC Milan are now leading by two goals in the match. Then, a streak of substitutions started from both sides. 70' - LIV 1-3 ACM 26 Jul 2025, 06:42:22 pm IST Liverpool FC Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Substitutions AC Milan made two substitutions. Christian Comotto replaced Samuele Ricci, and Fikayo Tomori substituted Filippo Terracciano in the 78th minute of the match. 80' - LIV 1-3 ACM 26 Jul 2025, 06:58:31 pm IST Liverpool FC Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Cody Gakpo's Goal! Five minutes were added in the second half and Cody Gakpo scored the second goal of Liverpool FC. Now, they need to score two more goals to win this match. 90+3' - LIV 2-3 ACM 26 Jul 2025, 07:01:25 pm IST Liverpool FC Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Full-Time Noah Okafor scored his second goal of the match, which cemented the victory of AC Milan over Liverpool FC in the club friendly match in Kong Kong. After Cody Gakpo's goal, he scored another goal for Milan to seal the win for the Rossoneri. Full-Time - LIV 2-4 ACM 26 Jul 2025, 07:43:30 pm IST That's All From Our Side! Liverpool FC lost their club friendly match against the Italian side AC Milan in Hong Kong. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!