Liverpool Teammates ‘Will Not Forget’ Diogo Jota, Says Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo said that Liverpool players are “reaching out” to show their support to the family members of Diogo Jota and his brother

File photo of Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota in action for Liverpool. Photo: File
Cody Gakpo spoke candidly about the devastating loss of team-mate Diogo Jota, describing the period as “very difficult” for those at Liverpool.

The Dutchman featured alongside Jota 53 times since he joined Liverpool from PSV in January 2023.

Gakpo and Jota found the net a combined 16 times last season, helping fire Liverpool to the title.

The Reds have been over in Japan as part of their ongoing pre-season preparations for the forthcoming campaign.

Recalling receiving the heartbreaking news, Gakpo told The Athletic: “A lot of us were still on vacation when the situation happened. We came together as a team and as a club as soon as possible. We tried to be there as much as we could at that moment for the family and, together as a team to help wherever we could.

“We still try to do that, and everyone is still busy a bit more behind the scenes than what is in the news, reaching out and helping as much as possible.

“The family of Diogo hopefully felt the love we have for them, and for Diogo and his brother.

“You could see how we try to act as a club and a team, the supporters as well, the whole city, every football fan; as Liverpool, we really try to be a family.”

A key step in moving forward was returning to the pitch.

After their opening friendly against Preston North End on July 13, Liverpool players and staff stood on the edge of the penalty area for seven minutes, applauding the 5,600 away supporters gathered in the Bill Shankly Kop at Deepdale, while Jota’s tribute song played on loop.

“There were tears both in the stands and on the field,” Gakpo noted.

“It was emotional, and we could have played that song for 10 more days. It was beautiful, and it showed once again the great character of our fanbase, and we appreciate that for sure.

“He will be missed this season, but he will also be missed by everyone in this team and in this club, and by his family, for the rest of our lives. We will not forget him.”

Liverpool retired the number 20 shirt in Jota’s honour, with tributes expected at Anfield for their game against Athletic Club on Monday.

