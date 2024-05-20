Football

Liverpool Confirm Arne Slot As Jurgen Klopp's Replacement

Arne Slot, who had previously confirmed the development, will officially take charge of Liverpool from June 1, subject to receiving a work permit

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot.
info_icon

Liverpool have confirmed Arne Slot will succeed Jurgen Klopp as their new head coach. (More Football News)

Klopp's glorious nine-year spell with the Reds came to an end on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over Wolves, after which the German sang Slot's name to the Anfield crowd.

Slot had previously confirmed he would be taking over, and Liverpool have now formally announced the news.

The Dutchman will officially take charge from June 1, subject to receiving a work permit.

Slot leaves the Netherlands after three highly successful seasons with Feyenoord, during which he led them to the league title in 2023 and was named Eredivisie Manager of the Year on two occasions.

More recently, he led the Rotterdam giants to KNVB Cup glory in April, overseeing a 1-0 win over NEC Nijmegen in the final of that competition.

Feyenoord rounded off their Eredivisie campaign with a 4-0 victory over neighbours Excelsior on Sunday, as they finished second, seven points adrift of runaway champions PSV.

