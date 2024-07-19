Football

Ligue 1: Lyon Sign Euro 2024 Golden Boot Winner Georges Mikautadze

Georges Mikautadze
Georges Mikautadze has joined Lyon
Georges Mikautadze, who earned a share of the Golden Boot at Euro 2024, has returned to hometown club Lyon less than three weeks after being bought by Metz. (More Football News)

Mikautadze netted three times as Georgia reached the last 16 on their major tournament debut in Germany, only to lose 4-1 to eventual champions Spain.

That earned him a share of the Golden Boot alongside five other players; Cody Gakpo, Harry Kane, Dani Olmo, Jamal Musiala and Ivan Schranz.

He spent the second half of 2023-24 on loan at Metz from Ajax, scoring 13 times in 20 appearances but failing to prevent them from being relegated from Ligue 1.

Metz lost a relegation play-off to Saint-Etienne but still exercised a clause to sign Mikautadze permanently earlier this month.

However, it was still believed he could be sold on for a profit, and Lyon have now sealed a deal worth a reported €18.5million.

Mikautadze has signed a four-year deal with the club, whose youth teams he represented between 2008 and 2015, having been born in the city to Georgian parents.

"He was courted all over France and Europe, but Georges Mikautadze has always given his priority to Olympique Lyonnais," a club statement said.

"His attachment to the club and his great determination will be invaluable assets for the many challenges ahead."

