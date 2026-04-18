Lens 3-2 Toulouse, Ligue 1: Hosts Stage Stunning Comeback to Seal Win

Lens produced a stunning comeback to defeat Toulouse 3-2 in a dramatic Ligue 1 clash at Stade Bollaert-Delelis. The visitors raced into a two-goal lead inside 13 minutes through Cristian Cásseres Jr. and Seny Koumbassa, putting Lens on the back foot early. However, the game turned when Toulouse were reduced to 10 men after Yann Gboho’s red card in the 17th minute. Lens gradually built pressure and pulled one back through Saud Abdulhamid in the 61st minute before Adrien Thomasson equalised five minutes later. With momentum firmly on their side, Lens completed the comeback in stoppage time as Ismaëlo Ganiou struck the winner, keeping their Ligue 1 title hopes alive.

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Lens Vs Toulouse Ligue 1 soccer-
Lens players celebrate after a League One soccer match between Lens and Toulouse in Lens, France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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Lens Vs Toulouse Ligue 1 soccer-Lens fans celebrate
Lens fans celebrate after a League One soccer match between Lens and Toulouse in Lens, France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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Lens Vs Toulouse Ligue 1 soccer-Lens Florian Thauvin
Lens' Florian Thauvin shoots during a League One soccer match between Lens and Toulouse in Lens, France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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Lens Vs Toulouse Ligue 1 soccer-Toulouses Seny Koumbassa
Toulouse's Seny Koumbassa, left, and Lens' Odsonne Edouard run for the ball during a League One soccer match between Lens and Toulouse in Lens, France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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Lens Vs Toulouse Ligue 1 soccer-Lens Adrien Thomasson
Lens' Adrien Thomasson celebrates after scoring during a League One soccer match between Lens and Toulouse in Lens, France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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Lens Vs Toulouse Ligue 1 soccer-Lens Mamadou Sangare
Lens' Mamadou Sangare in action in front of Lens' Lens' Andy Diouf during a League One soccer match between Lens and Toulouse in Lens, France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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Lens Vs Toulouse Ligue 1 soccer-Guillaume Restes
Toulouse's goalkeeper Guillaume Restes clears the ball during a League One soccer match between Lens and Toulouse in Lens, France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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Lens Vs Toulouse Ligue 1 soccer-Cristian Casseres Jr
Toulouse's Cristian Casseres Jr, down, and Lens' Ismaelo Ganiou fight for the ball during a League One soccer match between Lens and Toulouse in Lens, France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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Lens Vs Toulouse Ligue 1 soccer-Lens Saud Abdulhamid
Lens' Saud Abdulhamid, left, and Toulouse's Warren Kamanzi fight for the ball during a League One soccer match between Lens and Toulouse in Lens, France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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Lens Vs Toulouse Ligue 1 soccer-Lens Rayan Fofana
Lens' Rayan Fofana reacts during a League One soccer match between Lens and Toulouse in Lens, France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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