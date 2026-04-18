Lens 3-2 Toulouse, Ligue 1: Hosts Stage Stunning Comeback to Seal Win
Lens produced a stunning comeback to defeat Toulouse 3-2 in a dramatic Ligue 1 clash at Stade Bollaert-Delelis. The visitors raced into a two-goal lead inside 13 minutes through Cristian Cásseres Jr. and Seny Koumbassa, putting Lens on the back foot early. However, the game turned when Toulouse were reduced to 10 men after Yann Gboho’s red card in the 17th minute. Lens gradually built pressure and pulled one back through Saud Abdulhamid in the 61st minute before Adrien Thomasson equalised five minutes later. With momentum firmly on their side, Lens completed the comeback in stoppage time as Ismaëlo Ganiou struck the winner, keeping their Ligue 1 title hopes alive.
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