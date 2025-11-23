Leeds United Vs Aston Villa, Live Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Can LEE Overcome AVL Threat?

Leeds United Vs Aston Villa, Live Score, English Premier League 2025-25: Get real-time updates on the round 12 match of the English premier league between Leeds United and Aston Villa

Aston Villa will be up against the host Leeds United at Elland Roads Stadium in Leeds on Sunday, November 22 in Round 12 of the English Premier League 2025-26. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of matchday 12 in English Premier League 2025-26 between Aston Villa and Leeds United at Elland Roads Stadium in Leeds. Leeds United are currently at the 18th spot and are facing their first match after the international break. They will be looking to come back to winning ways as they went into the break losing 4 out of 5 matches and will be up against another difficult test against an in-form Aston Villa. On the other hand, Aston Villa is currently sitting at the 9th spot in the table and will be playing their 1st match since the break. They registered a comprehensive victory against AFC Bournemouth by 4-0 and will be entering the match as favourites against Leeds.
LIVE UPDATES

Leeds United Vs Aston Villa, Live Score, English Premier League: Goal! AVL 0-0 LEE

That's a goal! Lukas Nmecha draws the first blood for Leeds. A left footed shot to the centre of the goal gets Leeds United ahead of Aston Villa by 1-0.

Leeds United Vs Aston Villa, Live Score, English Premier League: Kick-Off! AVL 0-0 LEE

The players are ready on the field, the formalities are done and the match has kicked off just as the whistle is blown. We all are ready for an enthralling spectacle at our hands. Stay tuned with us to get live updates of the match as it happened.

Leeds United Vs Aston Villa, Live Score, English Premier League: Aston Villa Starting XI

Leeds United Vs Aston Villa, Live Score, English Premier League: Leeds United Starting XI

Leeds United Vs Aston Villa, Live Score, English Premier League, Matchday 12: Head-To-Head

Last 5 Matches:

Aston Villa- 3

Leeds United- 0

Draw- 2

Leeds United Vs Aston Villa, Live Score, English Premier League, Matchday 12: Match Details

Match: Leeds United - Aston Villa

Date: 23 Nov 2025

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Elland Road, Leeds, England

Leeds United Vs Aston Villa, Live Score, English Premier League, Matchday 12: Good Evening!

Good Evening, Football fans! We are here to make your weekend even better with the live coverage of matchday 12 in the English Premier League 2025-26. Aston Villa will be up against the hosts, Leeds United, at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds. The match will kick off at 6:30 PM IST, so stay tuned with us to get the real-time score and updates of the match.

Published At:
