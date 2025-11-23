Leeds United Vs Aston Villa, Live Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Can LEE Overcome AVL Threat?

Leeds United Vs Aston Villa, Live Score, English Premier League: Goal! AVL 0-0 LEE
That's a goal! Lukas Nmecha draws the first blood for Leeds. A left footed shot to the centre of the goal gets Leeds United ahead of Aston Villa by 1-0.
Leeds United Vs Aston Villa, Live Score, English Premier League: Kick-Off! AVL 0-0 LEE
The players are ready on the field, the formalities are done and the match has kicked off just as the whistle is blown. We all are ready for an enthralling spectacle at our hands. Stay tuned with us to get live updates of the match as it happened.
Leeds United Vs Aston Villa, Live Score, English Premier League: Aston Villa Starting XI
Leeds United Vs Aston Villa, Live Score, English Premier League: Leeds United Starting XI
Leeds United Vs Aston Villa, Live Score, English Premier League, Matchday 12: Head-To-Head
Last 5 Matches:
Aston Villa- 3
Leeds United- 0
Draw- 2
Leeds United Vs Aston Villa, Live Score, English Premier League, Matchday 12: Match Details
Match: Leeds United - Aston Villa
Date: 23 Nov 2025
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Elland Road, Leeds, England
Leeds United Vs Aston Villa, Live Score, English Premier League, Matchday 12: Good Evening!
Good Evening, Football fans! We are here to make your weekend even better with the live coverage of matchday 12 in the English Premier League 2025-26. Aston Villa will be up against the hosts, Leeds United, at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds. The match will kick off at 6:30 PM IST, so stay tuned with us to get the real-time score and updates of the match.