Lecce Vs AC Milan Live Streaming, Serie A: When, Where to Watch Matchday 2 Fixture On TV & Online?

Get the live streaming, timing, venue and other info for the upcoming Serie A 2025-26 match between Lecce and AC Milan

Outlook Sports Desk
AC Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri
Lecce welcome AC Milan at the Stadio Ettore Giardiniero – Via del Mare in matchweek two of the Italian Serie A 2025-26 season on Friday (August 29, 2025). Here's all you need to know about the Lecce vs AC Milan football match.

Both teams are looking for their first win of the campaign. Lecce began with a goalless draw against Genoa. Milan, meanwhile, suffered a surprise defeat to newly promoted Cremonese.

Last season, Rossoneri finished eighth, thus missing out on European football altogether. Lecce ended the campaign just above the relegation zone, surviving on the final day.

Milan’s best finish remains their multiple title-winning seasons, 19 in all and most recently in 2021-22. Lecce's highest-ever Serie A finish was ninth in the 1988-89 season.

With Rafael Leao unavailable and Luka Modric still adapting to Serie A life, Massimiliano Allegri's Milan will rely on Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez to lead the attack.

Eusebio Di Francesco's Lecce will look to Jose Antonio Morente and Francesco Camarda for inspiration, though injuries to key players like Filip Marchwinski will likely limit their options.

Lecce Vs AC Milan Head-To-Head Record

Historically, AC Milan have dominated this fixture. In 44 previous meetings, the Rossoneri have won 27 times, including nine in 22 at Lecce. Salentini have managed only two wins against Milan, including one at home.

Last season, AC Milan completed a league double over Lecce: 3-0 and 3-2.

Lecce Vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 - Live Streaming

When will the Lecce Vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 match take place?

The Lecce Vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 match will take place on Saturday, August 39, 2025 and will kick-off at 12:15 AM IST.

Where can the Lecce Vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 match be watched on live streaming?

The Serie A 2025-26 games won't be available for telecast and live streaming in India.

