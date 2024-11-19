Friendlies: Hayes Without Rodman, Swanson, Smith In USA Squad For England, Netherlands Games

Emma Hayes will be without Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Smith for the United States' upcoming international friendlies against England and the Netherlands. (More Football News)
The trio, who played starring roles for the USA at the Olympics, are not included in the 24-player squad due to what are being described as "nagging injuries".
All three players were among the top scorers at the tournament in Paris, with Swanson netting four times, including grabbing the winner in the final to claim gold, while Smith and Rodman scored three apiece.
They were also included among the nominees for the Ballon d'Or, but Hayes has opted to rest them for the final international break of the year "after a long year representing club and country".
The head coach does hand out a first senior call-up to Manchester United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, who has impressed this season after stepping in to replace Mary Earps, keeping six clean sheets in the Women's Super League, and Ally Sentor.
"This is the end of a wonderful year, but we're still at the beginning of our process of building towards qualifying for the next World Cup," Hayes said.
"So, this trip will be about testing ourselves against two world-class teams with opportunities to develop our roster.
"We will continue to build relationships on and off the field, and I'm really excited to work with this group as we continue to set the stage for 2025."
The USA face England at Wembley Stadium on November 30 before travelling to the Netherlands on December 3.
USA squad in full:
Mandy Haught (Utah Royals FC), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars), Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal), Eva Gaetino (Paris Saint-Germain), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Alyssa Malonson (Bay FC), Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Lily Yohannes (Ajax), Yazmeen Ryan (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals FC), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)