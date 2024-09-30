La Liga: Michel Concerned By Girona Injuries As Romeu, Blind Limp Off Against Celta

Michel thinks injuries to key players are a concern for Girona, after Oriol Romeu and Daley Blind limped off during the 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo. (More Football News)
The Blanquivermells' winless streak in La Liga stretched to four matches, after Iago Aspas' late strike cancelled out Yangel Herrera's earlier effort at Balaidos.
The stalemate also saw midfielder Romeu forced off in the 14th minute, while defender Blind had to be replaced early in the second half, with both players doubtful for Girona's Champions League clash with Feyenoord on Wednesday.
Michel's side are embarking on the first European campaign of their 94-year history after finishing third in La Liga last term, and the head coach believes his players are feeling the effects of the increased workload.
"That's [injuries] the biggest concern I have about the game," he told reporters.
"We don't have experience of playing every three days. If Romeu is out for several weeks in midfield, we will be left with a weak team. We'll see what the tests tell us.
"We are inexperienced and, every day, we are looking for solutions to the new reality. The players have raised their voices and Girona cannot manage like the big teams.
"We lose two players? Well, that's the way it is. We have to train as little as possible and analyse a lot from the office."
Although his side's wait for a league victory continues, Michel focused on the positive side of the draw.
"I'm happy because I have the feeling that my team dominated with the ball," he added. "We didn't do badly despite the fact that, in the first 15 minutes of the second half, they put us under pressure."