LA Galaxy Vs Seattle Sounders FC Live Score, Leagues Cup Semi-Final: Battle For The Finale Spot

LA Galaxy Vs Seattle Sounders FC, Leagues Cup Semi-Final: Battle For The Finale Spot | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Welcome to the live coverage of the Leagues Cup 2025 semi-final clash between LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders FC at the Dignity Health Sports Park on 28 August 2025. With all four semifinalists from MLS this year, both teams aim to claim bragging rights and a place in the final. Despite a tough MLS season, the Galaxy impressed in the tournament, defeating Pachuca to reach the semis, while the Sounders, unbeaten in regulation in their first three games, edged past Puebla on penalties. The winner will advance to Sunday’s championship showdown. Follow the live scores and updates from the LA Galaxy Vs Seattle Sounders FC match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Aug 2025, 07:55:12 am IST LA Galaxy Vs Seattle Sounders FC Live Score, Leagues Cup Semi-Final: Playing XIs Here are the playing XIs for the second semi-final. The lineups para esta noche 📋



⚽️ @LAGalaxy and @SoundersFC are ready to fight for un lugar in the Final of #LeaguesCup2025 🏆



Watch #LeaguesCup2025 Semifinals with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV 📺 https://t.co/MLWoxtvrIh pic.twitter.com/rBLQUyHiAw — Leagues Cup (@LeaguesCup) August 28, 2025