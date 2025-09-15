Kilmarnock 1-2 Celtic, Scottish Premiership: Kelechi Iheanacho The Difference-Maker On Debut

Daizen Maeda opens scoring for Celtic in 56th minute
David Watson equalises for Kilmarnock in 83rd minute
Injury-time penalty from debutant Kelechi Iheanacho wins it for visitors
An injury-time penalty from debutant Kelechi Iheanacho made the difference as Celtic beat Kilmarnock 2-1 in the Scottish Premiership.
Signed late in the transfer window, former Manchester City forward Iheanacho came on as a 70th-minute substitute on Sunday.
And he had the final say in a dramatic finish to the contest.
It was a quiet first half, with Celtic in control but despite having opportunities, they were unable to find the breakthrough. The most notable event was the travelling supporters entering Rugby Park in the 12th minute, in protest of Celtic's board.
The deadlock was eventually broken in the 56th minute after Marcelo Saracchi cross into the box found Daizen Maeda, who headed into the bottom corner.
With Celtic seemingly in control, it came against the run of play when the hosts found an equaliser in the 83rd minute.
Greg Kiltie delivered an excellent corner towards David Watson, whose thumping header beat Kasper Schmeichel.
Yet in the dying minutes, Celtic were awarded a penalty when Kiltie handled in the area, and Iheanacho stepped up to convert from the spot.
The victory keeps Celtic top of the table, as they remain undefeated after their opening five games, while Kilmarnock suffered a first defeat of the campaign.
Data Debrief: Celtic’s dominance eventually pays off
Celtic will feel they were worthy victors, given they bossed the possession (76%), had 21 shots and accumulated 3.09 expected goals, while Kilmarnock created chances worth 1.9 xG.
That being said, Brendan Rodgers' team only got six of their attempts on target, showing some profligacy in front of goal.