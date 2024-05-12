Keylor Navas has confirmed that he will leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of the season. (More Football News)
Navas served as the first-choice goalkeeper for the first two seasons but has struggled for playing time since Gianluigi Donnarumma joined the club in 2021.
Since returning to PSG after a loan spell at Nottingham Forest, Navas has made just three Ligue 1 appearances this campaign.
In a statement on social media, Navas confirmed that he would be leaving the French capital and will use their home game against Toulouse on Sunday to say goodbye to the fans.
He said: “Every second spent at the Parc des Princes was wonderful.
“Thank God, I have always felt love and encouragement.
“It was an honour to defend this badge in this incredible stadium.
“I still have some goals to accomplish, but I didn't want to miss the opportunity to say goodbye to what used to be my home.”
His departure follows the news that Kylian Mbappe will also be leaving the Ligue 1 champions, with the forward making his announcement on Friday.