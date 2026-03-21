Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, Indian Super League: Tuskers Seek First Win Of Season In Kochi

Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Live Score, Indian Super League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the ISL Round 6 fixture at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, on March 21, 2026

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC live score Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 6
Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Live Score, Indain Super League 2025-26 Round 6. | Photos: AIFF
Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 6 fixture between Kerala Blasters FC and Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Kerala Blasters are desperate for their first win of the season, having collected just one point from their opening five matches. Their only positive result was a draw last week, leaving them 13th in the standings. Punjab FC, meanwhile, remain 10th, with one win and two draws. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC football match right here.
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Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, Indian Super League 2025-26: What Happened In KBFC's Last Home Match? 

Chennaiyin FC secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Kerala Blasters FC in their Southern Derby on March 7, 2026. This win was particularly significant as it marked Chennaiyin's first victory of the season and their first win in Kochi in six years.

Midfielder Imran Khan scored the only goal of the match in the 42nd minute. His powerful left-footed strike took a slight deflection off a defender, which completely wrong-footed the Blasters' goalkeeper, Arsh Anwer Shaikh.

Despite creating several chances—including a shot from Nihal Sudeesh that hit the crossbar Kerala Blasters could not find an equalizer. This result marked their fourth consecutive defeat of the season.

Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, Indian Super League 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

The Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL 2025-26 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Ten 2 SD and HD channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on FanCode mobile app and website.

Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, Indian Super League 2025-26: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Kerala Blasters’ match against Punjab FC. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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