Football

Juventus Defender Bremer To Have Surgery After Suffering ACL Injury

The Brazil international was forced off six minutes into Juve's 3-2 win over Leipzig on Wednesday, with the club confirming the extent of his injury on Thursday

juventus-bremer-injury-football
Juventus defender Bremer
info_icon

Juventus centre-back Bremer will undergo surgery after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury against RB Leipzig. (More Football News)

The Brazil international was forced off six minutes into Juve's 3-2 win over Leipzig on Wednesday, with the club confirming the extent of his injury on Thursday.

Bremer has been key to Thiago Motta's side so far this season, playing every minute in Serie A with the team yet to concede a single goal in six matches.

Among his team-mates, he has played the most minutes (540), making the most interceptions (six) and blocks (11).

Juventus were also dealt another blow, with midfielder Nico Gonzalez suffering a thigh muscle injury.

"Bremer and Nico Gonzalez underwent diagnostic tests which revealed an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the left knee for the former and a low-grade injury to the rectus femoris of the right thigh for the latter," the club said in a statement.

"Bremer will undergo surgery in the coming days."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs England Test Series: Jason Gillespie Defends Under-fire Pakistan Captain Shan Masood
  2. England Tour Of Pakistan 2024, Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Women's T20 WC 2024: PAK-W Defeat SL-W By 31 Runs In Opener
  4. Women's T20 WC 2024: Fatima Sana Seals Pakistan's 31-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka In Campaign Opener
  5. Kenya Vs Qatar Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Ferencvaros 1-2 Tottenham, Europa League: Ange Postecoglou's Side Stay Perfect
  2. West Ham Vs Ipswich Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  3. Juventus Defender Bremer To Have Surgery After Suffering ACL Injury
  4. Leicester Vs Bournemouth Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  5. UEFA Nations League England Squad: Solanke Recalled, Foden, Palmer And Bellingham Return
Tennis News
  1. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  2. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  3. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  4. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Elections 2024 | Agnipath Scheme, Agniveers & Job Concerns
  2. Cabinet Approves Classical Language Status To Five Languages, Including Marathi And Bengali
  3. In Photos: The Jammu Story Of ‘Marginalisation’
  4. Marital Rape 'A Social Issue Not Legal', Centre Files Affidavit With SC Against Criminalisation
  5. From Recruitment Drives To Fake Computers: Chhattisgarh Locals Duped By Fake SBI Branch
Entertainment News
  1. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  2. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
  3. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  4. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  5. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Marburg Virus Outbreak In Rwanda Leaves 11 Dead | All About The Deadly Ebola-Like Virus
  2. Iran's 'Hit List' Rumours: Netanyahu And Defence Minister Among Key Targets In List Surfacing Online
  3. Flights Resume At Japan's Miyazaki Airport After WWII Bomb Explosion Causes Major Disruptions | Details
  4. Typhoon Krathon Makes Landfall In Taiwan
  5. Annual Solar Eclipse 2024 | In Pics
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points