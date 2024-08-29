A candle holder featuring Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo sits outside the Nacional soccer club in Montevideo, Uruguay the day after the player died at a Brazilian hospital after collapsing on Aug. 22 during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Nacional and Sao Paulo.
A photo of Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo, flowers and jerseys hang outside the Nacional soccer club in Montevideo, Uruguay the day after the player died at a Brazilian hospital after collapsing during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Nacional and Sao Paulo on Aug. 22.
A picture of the late Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo is displayed on a screen before the start of Copa do Brasil soccer match at the Morumbis Stadium in São Paulo, Brazil.
Players of Brazil's Sao Paulo and Atletico Mineiro observe a minute of silence in honor of the late Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo prior to their Copa do Brasil soccer match at the Morumbis Stadium in São Paulo, Brazil.
Players of Brazil's Sao Paulo enter the field wearing jerseys with the name of the late Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo before a Copa do Brasil soccer match against Atletico Mineiro at Morumbis Stadium in São Paulo, Brazil.
Fans place flowers by a photo of Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo at the Nacional soccer club in Montevideo, Uruguay.
A child visits a makeshift memorial honoring soccer player Juan Izquierdo, outside the Nacional soccer club in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Juan Izquierdo of Uruguay's Nacional, bottom, lies on the pitch after collapsing during a Copa Libertadores soccer game against Brazil's Sao Paulo at Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo.