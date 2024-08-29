Football

Juan Izquierdo: Fans Pay Respect To Uruguayan Defender - In Pics

Uruguayan fans paid their respect to player Juan Izquierdo who sadly passed on Tuesday at a hospital in Brazil five days after collapsing during a game at Sao Paulo. He was 27.Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo said in a statement that the Nacional defender died at 9:38 p.m. local time following “cardiorespiratory arrest associated with his cardiac arrhythmia.” Izquierdo collapsed last Thursday in a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Nacional and Sao Paulo at the Brazilian city’s Morumbi Stadium. Doctors at the hospital said earlier this week that Izquierdo was put into neurological critical care because of increased intracranial pressure. He had been on a ventilator since Sunday.