Juan Izquierdo: Fans Pay Respect To Uruguayan Defender - In Pics

Uruguayan fans paid their respect to player Juan Izquierdo who sadly passed on Tuesday at a hospital in Brazil five days after collapsing during a game at Sao Paulo. He was 27.Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo said in a statement that the Nacional defender died at 9:38 p.m. local time following “cardiorespiratory arrest associated with his cardiac arrhythmia.” Izquierdo collapsed last Thursday in a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Nacional and Sao Paulo at the Brazilian city’s Morumbi Stadium. Doctors at the hospital said earlier this week that Izquierdo was put into neurological critical care because of increased intracranial pressure. He had been on a ventilator since Sunday.

Juan Izquierdo: A candle holder featuring Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo sits outside the Nacional soccer club in Montevideo

A candle holder featuring Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo sits outside the Nacional soccer club in Montevideo, Uruguay the day after the player died at a Brazilian hospital after collapsing on Aug. 22 during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Nacional and Sao Paulo.

Juan Izquierdo: A photo of Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo, flowers and jerseys hang outside the Nacional soccer club in Montevideo
Juan Izquierdo: A photo of Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo, flowers and jerseys hang outside the Nacional soccer club in Montevideo | Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico

A photo of Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo, flowers and jerseys hang outside the Nacional soccer club in Montevideo, Uruguay the day after the player died at a Brazilian hospital after collapsing during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Nacional and Sao Paulo on Aug. 22.

Juan Izquierdo: A picture of the late Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo is displayed on a screen before the start of Copa do Brasil soccer match
Juan Izquierdo: A picture of the late Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo is displayed on a screen before the start of Copa do Brasil soccer match | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

A picture of the late Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo is displayed on a screen before the start of Copa do Brasil soccer match at the Morumbis Stadium in São Paulo, Brazil.

Juan Izquierdo: Players of Brazils Sao Paulo and Atletico Mineiro observe a minute of silence in honor of the late Uruguayan soccer player
Juan Izquierdo: Players of Brazil's Sao Paulo and Atletico Mineiro observe a minute of silence in honor of the late Uruguayan soccer player | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Players of Brazil's Sao Paulo and Atletico Mineiro observe a minute of silence in honor of the late Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo prior to their Copa do Brasil soccer match at the Morumbis Stadium in São Paulo, Brazil.

Juan Izquierdo: Players of Brazils Sao Paulo enter the field wearing jerseys with the name of the late Uruguayan soccer player
Juan Izquierdo: Players of Brazil's Sao Paulo enter the field wearing jerseys with the name of the late Uruguayan soccer player | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Players of Brazil's Sao Paulo enter the field wearing jerseys with the name of the late Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo before a Copa do Brasil soccer match against Atletico Mineiro at Morumbis Stadium in São Paulo, Brazil.

Juan Izquierdo: Fans place flowers by a photo of Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo
Juan Izquierdo: Fans place flowers by a photo of Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo | Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico

Fans place flowers by a photo of Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo at the Nacional soccer club in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Juan Izquierdo: A child visits a makeshift memorial honoring soccer player Juan Izquierdo
Juan Izquierdo: A child visits a makeshift memorial honoring soccer player Juan Izquierdo | Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico

A child visits a makeshift memorial honoring soccer player Juan Izquierdo, outside the Nacional soccer club in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Juan Izquierdo: Juan Izquierdo of Uruguays Nacional, bottom, lies on the pitch after collapsing during a Copa Libertadores soccer game
Juan Izquierdo: Juan Izquierdo of Uruguay's Nacional, bottom, lies on the pitch after collapsing during a Copa Libertadores soccer game | Photo: AP/Ettore Chiereguini

Juan Izquierdo of Uruguay's Nacional, bottom, lies on the pitch after collapsing during a Copa Libertadores soccer game against Brazil's Sao Paulo at Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo.

