Josh Sargent Earns Recall To USA Squad For Friendlies Against Brazil And Colombia

Former Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun, who opted to represent the USA rather than England, has also made the cut, as has Coventry City's Haji Wright, who has had a strong season in England's second tier

Gregg Berhalter has named his USA squad.
United States coach Gregg Berhalter has named a 27-man preliminary squad ahead of the Copa America. (More Football News)

Josh Sargent, the Norwich City forward, has earned a recall to the USA squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Colombia, and is set to feature for his country for the first time since 2022.

With first-choice right-back Sergino Dest injured, meanwhile, Berhalter has turned to Nashville SC's Shaq Moore in defence.

Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Matt Turner, Weston McKennie and Brendan Aaronson are among the established names to feature.

Former Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun, who opted to represent the USA rather than England, has also made the cut, as has Coventry City's Haji Wright, who has had a strong season in England's second tier.

Berhalter explained Sargent had been called up to give him another option in attack, with Wright seen primarily as a wide option.

"Between their club form and what they've done for the national team in the past, we think it's a talented group of strikers," he said.

Giovanni Reyna, the 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund attacker who has been on loan at Nottingham Forest since January, has also been included, despite a feud between Berhalter and the playmaker's family in the wake of the World Cup.

Antonee Robinson has had another impressive season with Fulham, and has been called up alongside club-mate Tim Ream.

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen was a notable omission, as were MLS stars Jesus Ferreira and Jordan Morris.

"This summer presents an opportunity for us to progress and grow as a team as we continue to build towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup," Berhalter said.

"We have a talented group of players and are excited about the opportunity to compete against some of the best teams in the world."

Berhalter will cut down his squad after the friendlies, with Copa hosts USA taking on Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia in Group C.

