James Milner Signs One-Year Extension At Brighton, Set To Play Into His 40s

James Milner will continue playing until his 40s after signing a one-year contract extension with Brighton on Friday.
Milner, who is the Premier League's second-highest appearance maker of all-time (638), will play in his 24th season in the top-flight, more than any other player.
He is just 16 outings away from breaking the Premier League record for appearances made, an accolade currently held by former team-mate Gareth Barry (653).
The former England international has been with the Seagulls since joining them after his contract with Liverpool ran out in summer 2023.
He managed just four appearances in the 2024-25 campaign after struggling with a thigh problem, but featured in Brighton's 4-1 win over Tottenham on the final day.
Milner turns 40 on 4 January 2026 and will have to play into the following season if he wants to stand a chance of becoming the Premier League's oldest outfield player.
That record is held by former England forward Teddy Sheringham, who played in the top flight for West Ham when he was 40 years and 272 days old.