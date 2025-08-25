Jadon Sancho Transfer Latest: AS Roma Boss Gian Piero Gasperini Still Hopeful Of Signing Man United Winger

Jadon Sancho is linked with a move away from Old Trafford
AS Roma are heavily linked with the Man United forward
Roma boss Gasperini hopes to sign Sancho ahead of deadline
While Roma's touted move for wantaway forward Jadon Sancho from Manchester United appeared to have stalled, Gian Piero Gasperini has stated that the English winger never actually turned down an offer from the club.
Despite reports in the Italian press suggesting Sancho had rejected Roma’s approach, the head coach clarified that the Red Devils outcast had not formally refused the Giallorossi’s proposal.
Roma have been busy in the transfer market this summer, shoring up their forward line with attacking reinforcements, including the loan signings of Evan Ferguson and Leon Bailey.
The Serie A outfit secured a place in the Europa League following a fifth-place finish last term, having missed out on Champions League football for the seventh consecutive season.
Gasperini reaffirmed Sancho’s stance following Roma’s 1-0 victory over Bologna: “Sancho never said no to Roma.
“There are eight days left. This is a good team, anyway. As I said before, there's no end to the worst and the best.'
Gasperini’s comments came after Roma’s director of football, Frederic Massara, had previously claimed that the deal was stalling due to the player.
“At the moment, it is only a suggestion, because it doesn't seem as if there are the right conditions and above all, the motivation to carry on these negotiations,” Massara said.
With the winger surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, it has been reported that several clubs are interested in taking him on.