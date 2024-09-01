Jadon Sancho Aiming To 'Bring Excitement' To Chelsea After Deadline Day Move

Jadon Sancho wants to "bring excitement" to "iconic" Chelsea, and is looking to emulate idols Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba following his Deadline Day move from Manchester United. (More Sports News)
The winger joined the Blues on a season-long loan deal which, according to widespread reports, includes an obligation to buy for between £20million and £25million.
That means Sancho would not be returning to Old Trafford, where he found first-team opportunities limited after a public falling out with head coach Erik ten Hag.
The 24-year-old, who made 83 appearances for United, spent the second half of last season on loan with former club Borussia Dortmund, helping the Bundesliga side reach their third Champions League final along the way.
Sancho appeared from the bench in the Red Devils' Community Shield defeat against Manchester City, but was not included in the matchday squad for their opening two Premier League games of the new season.
And he is excited by the prospect of a fresh start under Enzo Maresca, whose vision at Stamford Bridge proved too difficult for him to turn down.
"I think it's the manager who really drew me to the project," Sancho, who will wear the number 19 shirt, told Chelsea's official website.
"He spoke to me on the phone about this project and what he was building here, and for a young player like myself it's exciting, and I can't wait to get started.
"I enjoy his style of play. When [the wingers] get on the ball, he loves them to go one versus one and be direct. We play a lot of one-twos with the 10s and the striker combination plays. It's very attractive.
"I'm a skilful player and I want to bring excitement to the Bridge. Hopefully, it will turn out well.
"Chelsea is iconic. My idols growing up were Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard, and now I have the opportunity to play for this club like them. It's a great feeling."