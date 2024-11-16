Football

Italy Vs France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 6 Fixture

France on the other hand are second with 10 points in five games, winning three, and have dropped points in two games. Didier Deschamps’ men will be eyeing to shrug off the hot-and-cold patch in their fixture against Italy

France vs Belgium Nations League Soccer 2024–25
2024–25 UEFA Nations League, France vs Belgium: France's William Saliba, left, tries to stop Belgium's Lois Openda | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
Italy will cross swords against France in matchday six of the ongoing UEFA Nations League 2024-25 season at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on Monday (1:15 am), November 18. (More Football News)

Italy have been in fine form over the last five games, winning four, and sharing points with Belgium, and are first in their group with 13 points.

France on the other hand are second with 10 points in five games, winning three, and have dropped points in two games. Didier Deschamps’ men will be eyeing to shrug off the hot-and-cold patch in their fixture against Italy.

Italy Vs France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

When is the Italy Vs France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?

The Italy Vs France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played on Monday (1:15 am), November 18.

Where is the Italy Vs France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?

The Italy Vs France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Italy Vs France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?

The live telecast of the Italy Vs France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 will be on the Sony Sports Network.

