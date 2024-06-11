Robert Lewandowski limped off injured as Poland finalised their Euro 2024 preparations with a 2-1 win over Turkiye on Monday. (More Football News)
Lewandowski – who has made more appearances (150) and scored more goals (82) for Poland than any other player – was withdrawn after 32 minutes and was later seen receiving treatment on his right thigh.
Fellow striker Karol Swiderski had already gone off after appearing to hurt his right ankle while celebrating scoring a 12th-minute opener.
Poland have already lost another forward, Juventus' Arkadiusz Milik, for the tournament after he injured the meniscus in his left knee during a 3-1 win over Ukraine on Friday.
Turkiye equalised through Baris Alper Yilmaz with 14 minutes to play, but Roma's Nicola Zalewski danced through their backline to score Poland's winner in stoppage time.
Elsewhere, Czechia rounded off their preparations by beating North Macedonia 2-1 with a last-gasp winner of their own.
Patrick Schick's penalty put Czechia ahead on the hour mark, only for Isnik Alimi to head home a leveller within five minutes.
However, another spot-kick ensured Ivan Hasek's hosts enjoyed a winning send-off as Antonin Barak converted from 12 yards eight minutes into stoppage time.
Czechia open their Group F campaign against Portugal on June 18 before facing Georgia and Turkiye in their remaining fixtures.