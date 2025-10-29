Inter Milan News: Goalkeeper Josep Martinez Involved In Car Accident That Kills Wheelchair-Bound Man

Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martinez involved in fatal accident on October 28
An 81-year-old man in an electric wheelchair died from the collision
Police investigate possible sudden illness as cause of the accident
Martinez was in shock but sustained no injuries; underwent blood tests
Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martinez was involved in a fatal car accident on Thursday, October 28, after his car struck an 81-year-old man using an electric wheelchair near the club's Appiano Gentile training centre. The incident, reported by Italian media, resulted in the man's death.
Police investigators believe that the man may have suffered a sudden illness, as a result of which, he veered from the cycle path into the lane where Martinez was driving.
However, police will continue to investigate the accident, reportedly examining tyre marks on the road. This analysis will help reconstruct the braking distance and initial speed.
Goalkeeper In Shock, Club Cancels Events
Martinez and other motorists immediately stopped to provide assistance to the injured person. Emergency vehicles, including an air ambulance, arrived at the scene, but paramedics pronounced the man dead there.
Reports indicate Martinez was in shock but did not sustain injuries. The 27-year-old Spaniard also underwent mandatory blood tests at a nearby hospital to detect alcohol and drugs.
Meanwhile, Inter cancelled head coach Cristian Chivu's press conference as a sign of respect. The conference was scheduled for Tuesday, which was to preview the next day's Italian Serie A home fixture against Fiorentina.
Martinez joined Inter from Serie A club Genoa in 2024. He currently serves as the Nerazzurri's second-choice goalkeeper. The one-cap Spain international has made 12 appearances for the club.
Previously, Martinez developed his skills at Barcelona's La Masia academy before gaining first-team experience with Las Palmas in Spain and subsequently moving to RB Leipzig in Germany, where he played for two years.
(With AP Inputs)