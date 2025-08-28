Inter Miami Vs Orlando City LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Semi-Final: The Shers Start Strong Against Herons

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup Semi-Final: Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba (18) and Tigres UANL midfielder Diego Lainez, center, go for the ball during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Welcome to the live coverage of the Leagues Cup 2025 semi-final clash between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Thursday, 28 August 2025. Inter Miami sealed their place in the last four with a 2-1 win over Tigres UANL, courtesy of a brace from Luis Suarez. The Herons will have Lionel Messi for the semi-final match, with the Argentine recovering from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of recent matches. Meanwhile, Orlando City won 6-5 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time against CF Toluca to seal their passage to this stage. Follow the live scores and updates from the Inter Miami vs Orlando City match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Aug 2025, 06:36:19 am IST Inter Miami Vs Orlando City LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-Final: IM 0 - OC 22' Inter Miami put together a slick passing move that ended with Rodrigo De Paul unleashing a powerful strike from distance, forcing Gallese into a sharp diving save to his right.

28 Aug 2025, 06:31:11 am IST Inter Miami Vs Orlando City LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-Final: IM 0 - OC 15' From the boardroom, a suspended Javier Mascherano barked out instructions, visibly frustrated with Inter Miami’s display. On the pitch, fouls on Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez added to the tension, with the Uruguayan left clutching his face after a heavy challenge that earned Miami a free kick.

28 Aug 2025, 06:24:07 am IST Inter Miami Vs Orlando City LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-Final: IM 0 - OC 10' Inter Miami threatened first as Suárez set up De Paul on the edge of the box, but his effort drifted just wide. Orlando hit back instantly through Ojeda, whose powerful strike forced Ustari into a sharp save.

28 Aug 2025, 06:19:15 am IST Inter Miami Vs Orlando City LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-Final: IM 0-- OC 6' Orlando City started by dominating possession, but it was Inter Miami who carved out the first real chance through De Paul’s diagonal ball into the box, which was cleared. Orlando quickly responded, winning a corner that Muriel swung in, only for Miami’s defense to deal with it, as the visitors kept up the pressure with a series of crosses.

28 Aug 2025, 06:13:30 am IST Inter Miami Vs Orlando City LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Kickoff The first half is underway, and the excitement is palpable. With the referee’s whistle, the action kicks off as fans anticipate goals, fouls, and cards—while VAR stands by to ensure fairness.

28 Aug 2025, 05:53:50 am IST Inter Miami Vs Orlando City LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-Final: H2H Inter Miami and Orlando City have faced each other 17 times, with Orlando City holding the upper hand in the rivalry. The Lions have come out on top in nearly half of those encounters, recording eight wins along with four draws, while Inter Miami has managed just five victories.

28 Aug 2025, 05:47:04 am IST Inter Miami Vs Orlando City LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Team Arrives Teams arrive for practice. Llegó la banda 👋 pic.twitter.com/5r6ekI8P1X — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 27, 2025 First touches 👣 pic.twitter.com/NcptxW0m95 — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) August 28, 2025

28 Aug 2025, 05:26:12 am IST Inter Miami Vs Orlando City LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Streaming Details The Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 semi-final match will be live-streamed via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

28 Aug 2025, 05:12:38 am IST Inter Miami Vs Orlando City LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Playing XIs Here are the playing XIs of the semi-final between Miami and City. Our 1️⃣1️⃣ for a place in the final 📋 @LeaguesCup pic.twitter.com/eToe7yRBkY — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 27, 2025 Our XI for the @LeaguesCup semifinal 📰 — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) August 27, 2025