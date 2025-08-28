Inter Miami Vs Orlando City LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Semi-Final: The Shers Start Strong Against Herons

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Live Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Catch the play-by-play updates from the football match at the Chase Stadium on 28 August 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Inter Miami vs Orlando City Live Score Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-Final AP Photo
Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup Semi-Final: Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba (18) and Tigres UANL midfielder Diego Lainez, center, go for the ball during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Welcome to the live coverage of the Leagues Cup 2025 semi-final clash between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Thursday, 28 August 2025. Inter Miami sealed their place in the last four with a 2-1 win over Tigres UANL, courtesy of a brace from Luis Suarez. The Herons will have Lionel Messi for the semi-final match, with the Argentine recovering from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of recent matches. Meanwhile, Orlando City won 6-5 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time against CF Toluca to seal their passage to this stage. Follow the live scores and updates from the Inter Miami vs Orlando City match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Inter Miami Vs Orlando City LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-Final: IM 0 - OC 22'

Inter Miami put together a slick passing move that ended with Rodrigo De Paul unleashing a powerful strike from distance, forcing Gallese into a sharp diving save to his right.

Inter Miami Vs Orlando City LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-Final: IM 0 - OC 15'

From the boardroom, a suspended Javier Mascherano barked out instructions, visibly frustrated with Inter Miami’s display. On the pitch, fouls on Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez added to the tension, with the Uruguayan left clutching his face after a heavy challenge that earned Miami a free kick.

Inter Miami Vs Orlando City LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-Final: IM 0 - OC 10'

Inter Miami threatened first as Suárez set up De Paul on the edge of the box, but his effort drifted just wide. Orlando hit back instantly through Ojeda, whose powerful strike forced Ustari into a sharp save.

Inter Miami Vs Orlando City LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-Final: IM 0-- OC 6'

Orlando City started by dominating possession, but it was Inter Miami who carved out the first real chance through De Paul’s diagonal ball into the box, which was cleared. Orlando quickly responded, winning a corner that Muriel swung in, only for Miami’s defense to deal with it, as the visitors kept up the pressure with a series of crosses.

Inter Miami Vs Orlando City LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Kickoff

The first half is underway, and the excitement is palpable. With the referee’s whistle, the action kicks off as fans anticipate goals, fouls, and cards—while VAR stands by to ensure fairness.

Inter Miami Vs Orlando City LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-Final: H2H

Inter Miami and Orlando City have faced each other 17 times, with Orlando City holding the upper hand in the rivalry. The Lions have come out on top in nearly half of those encounters, recording eight wins along with four draws, while Inter Miami has managed just five victories.

Inter Miami Vs Orlando City LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Team Arrives

Teams arrive for practice.

Inter Miami Vs Orlando City LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Streaming Details

The Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 semi-final match will be live-streamed via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Inter Miami Vs Orlando City LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Playing XIs

Here are the playing XIs of the semi-final between Miami and City.

Inter Miami Vs Orlando City LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Welcome!

Good morning, football fans! The first semi-final between Inter Miami and Orlando City is slated to kick off at 6:00 AM IST in Florida. Stay tuned for the pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

