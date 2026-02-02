ISL 2026: Ashley Westwood Appointed New Kerala Blasters Coach, Replaces Departing Manager David Catala

As Kerala Blasters' former coach David Catala part ways by mutual consent, Ashley Westwood replaces him for the rest of the ISL 2026 season

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PTI
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isl 2026 ashley westwood kerala blasters new head coach
Kerala Blasters appoint Ashley Westwood as their new head coach for ISL 2026. Photo: KeralaBlasters/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kerala Blasters announced Ashley Westwood as their new head coach

  • Westwood replaced Spanish coach David Catala who left by mutual consent

  • Westwood has previously coaches Bengaluru FC, ATK and Punjab FC

Kerala Blasters on Friday announced the appointment of the experienced Ashley Westwood, a familiar face in Indian football circles, as the club's new head coach until the end of the ongoing Indian Super League season.

Westwood, who has already landed here, replaced David Catala who has stepped down from his role at the club by "mutual consent". Spaniard Catala was made head coach in March 2025.

"The club is delighted to confirm the appointment of Ashley Westwood who will take charge as head coach of the first team until the end of the current campaign. Welcome to the Blasters, Ashley!" the Blasters said in a statement.

"Englishman Westwood arrives in Kochi with a managerial profile built on structure, resilience, and winning pedigree. A graduate of Manchester United Academy, his football education was shaped in one of the game's most demanding environments -- an ethos that continues to define his approach today."

Westwood's transition from a playing career spanning over 400 professional appearances into management has been marked by immediate impact. He had previously coached Bengaluru FC, leading the team to two I-League titles and a Federation Cup triumph. He has also worked with ATK and Punjab FC and most recently managed Hong Kong who beat India during the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers.

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"Ashley is a coach who understands both the Indian football landscape and the demands of building a football identity that endures beyond results. His teams are typically defined by organisation without the ball, intensity in transitions, and a collective accountability that mirrors the standards of elite dressing rooms."

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