Moroccan striker Noah Sadaoui struck the solitary goal as FC Goa edged past East Bengal FC 1-0 for their first win in four games in the Indian Super League in Margao on Wednesday. (More Football News)

The Gaurs thus moved to 32 points with this win, within touching distance of the top-placed Odisha FC (35).

Contrastingly, the Red & Gold Brigade are three points behind the sixth-placed Bengaluru FC (21) and the match proved to be a setback ahead of their return leg derby against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan SG in Kolkata on Sunday.