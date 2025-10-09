India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: New India coach Khalid Jamil at the national camp in Bengaluru. AIFF Media

India vs Singapore LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier between India and Singapore on Thursday, 9 October, at Singapore National Stadium. India faces a decisive week in their AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying campaign, kicking off with an away clash against Group C leaders Singapore. The Blue Tigers are at the bottom of the group with just one point from two matches and must put in strong performances in this home-and-away double header to stay in contention. Last month’s CAFA Cup provided the squad with valuable match practice and helped sharpen their preparation ahead of these crucial qualifiers.

9 Oct 2025, 04:39:17 pm IST India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: H2H These two sides are almost evenly matched with India having won 12 matches while Singapore have come out on top in 11 encounters. 4 matches have been draw.

9 Oct 2025, 04:21:31 pm IST India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Khalid Jamil Pre-match Comments “We should not take this match lightly at all. We are playing an away game, and we need a positive result. The approach is simple — we all want to win,” Jamil said. “Talking about the last game — the CAFA Cup — that experience was useful for us. The players are professional; they understand the importance of this game. They are also prepared and know they have to take responsibility.” “We need to mix things up depending on how the game goes, especially in attack. But as I said, this is an important match. We have to be very careful. Singapore have a good coach and quality players, so we cannot underestimate them,” he added.

9 Oct 2025, 04:05:12 pm IST India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Starting XIs



Here's how Khalid Jamil's #BlueTigers line up to take on hosts Singapore in #ACQ2027 today



Watch 🇸🇬🆚🇮🇳 LIVE 📺 https://t.co/O6S7aoIYJN#SGPIND #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/O3Lz8NRK5g — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) October 9, 2025

9 Oct 2025, 03:36:21 pm IST India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Streaming Info The 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifier between Singapore and India won’t be on TV in India, but fans can catch all the action live on the FanCode app and website.