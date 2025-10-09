India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Jamil’s IND Set To Take On SGP – Starting XIs Revealed

India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Get live scores and updates from the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match between India and Singapore on Thursday, 9 October, at Singapore National Stadium

India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Updates
India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: New India coach Khalid Jamil at the national camp in Bengaluru. AIFF Media
India vs Singapore LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier between India and Singapore on Thursday, 9 October, at Singapore National Stadium. India faces a decisive week in their AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying campaign, kicking off with an away clash against Group C leaders Singapore. The Blue Tigers are at the bottom of the group with just one point from two matches and must put in strong performances in this home-and-away double header to stay in contention. Last month’s CAFA Cup provided the squad with valuable match practice and helped sharpen their preparation ahead of these crucial qualifiers.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: H2H

These two sides are almost evenly matched with India having won 12 matches while Singapore have come out on top in 11 encounters. 4 matches have been draw.

India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Khalid Jamil Pre-match Comments

“We should not take this match lightly at all. We are playing an away game, and we need a positive result. The approach is simple — we all want to win,” Jamil said.

“Talking about the last game — the CAFA Cup — that experience was useful for us. The players are professional; they understand the importance of this game. They are also prepared and know they have to take responsibility.”

“We need to mix things up depending on how the game goes, especially in attack. But as I said, this is an important match. We have to be very careful. Singapore have a good coach and quality players, so we cannot underestimate them,” he added.

The 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifier between Singapore and India won’t be on TV in India, but fans can catch all the action live on the FanCode app and website.

Hey everyone, we’re back with all the action as India take on Singapore in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers. Stick around for live updates, twists, and all the drama as it unfolds.

