India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: H2H
These two sides are almost evenly matched with India having won 12 matches while Singapore have come out on top in 11 encounters. 4 matches have been draw.
India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Khalid Jamil Pre-match Comments
“We should not take this match lightly at all. We are playing an away game, and we need a positive result. The approach is simple — we all want to win,” Jamil said.
“Talking about the last game — the CAFA Cup — that experience was useful for us. The players are professional; they understand the importance of this game. They are also prepared and know they have to take responsibility.”
“We need to mix things up depending on how the game goes, especially in attack. But as I said, this is an important match. We have to be very careful. Singapore have a good coach and quality players, so we cannot underestimate them,” he added.
India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Starting XIs
India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Streaming Info
The 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifier between Singapore and India won’t be on TV in India, but fans can catch all the action live on the FanCode app and website.
India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Hello!
Hey everyone, we’re back with all the action as India take on Singapore in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers. Stick around for live updates, twists, and all the drama as it unfolds.