I-League 2024-25 Matchday 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Opening Games

The I-League 2024-25 season begins on Friday, November 22, with an exciting double-header. Sreenidi Deccan FC will face Gokulam Kerala FC at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad, while Inter Kashi host SC Bengaluru at the Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium. (More Football News)
This 2024-25 season of the 12-team league witnessed the promotion of Sporting Club Bengaluru and Dempo SC from the second tier.
Sporting Bengaluru are high with confidence coming as the reigning I-League 2 champions, while Dempo SC, a club with a rich history and three I-League titles, return to the tournament as runners-up of I-League 2.
The opening matchday features intriguing fixtures. Namdhari FC will take on Delhi FC, and Aizawl FC face the historic Dempo SC. Real Kashmir FC, who missed out on last season’s semifinals, will lock horns with Rajasthan United, while Shillong Lajong FC square off against Churchill Brothers.
The I-league 2023-24 season saw Punjab FC and Mohammedan Sporting earn promotion to the Indian Super League, while Neroca FC and TRAU FC were relegated to I-League 2.
I-League 2024-25 Matchday 1 Fixtures
Friday, November 22, 2024
Sreenidi Vs Gokulam FC - 4:30 PM at Deccan Arena.
Inter Kashi Vs SC Bengaluru - 7:00 PM at Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium.
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Namdhari FC Vs Delhi FC - 2:00 PM at Namdhari Stadium.
Aizawl FC Vs Dempo SC - 7:00 PM at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.
Sunday November 24, 2024
Real Kashmir Vs Rajasthan United - 2:00 PM at TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground.
Shillong Lajong Vs Ch. Brothers - 7:00 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground).
Where to watch I-League 2024-25 matchday 1 games?
The telecast of the upcoming I-League 2024-25 season has not been confirmed yet.