Kasper Hjulmand cited Bayer Leverkusen's "great team spirit" as key to their victory over St. Pauli, a result that sent them to fourth in the Bundesliga.
Hjulmand watched on as Ernest Poku netted the winner just before the hour, having seen Edmond Tapsoba's opener cancelled out by Hauke Wahl's strike in the first half.
Leverkusen's triumph at Millerntor-Stadion extended their record-breaking streak of unbeaten away matches in the Bundesliga to 36, though they were made to work for their win.
St. Pauli started brightly, hitting the post and forcing a Mark Flekken error from a corner, but Alexander Blessin's side could not convert their chances.
Hjulmand's side managed an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.69 from their five shots, slightly better than St. Pauli's 0.82 from their 13 attempts at Flekken's net.
It was Leverkusen's fewest shots in the Bundesliga all season, and Hjulmand acknowledged the difficulties his side faced during their encounter.
"It was a very difficult game, but we played well most of the time, scored a superb second goal and showed character at the end," said Hjulmand.
"We want to build a playing philosophy with the team and we still need time for that.
"But we don't need time to win games in the meantime if we fight like we did today and show great team spirit."
Unlikely goalscorer Tapsoba was delighted to have been on the scoresheet for Leverkusen, saying: "We will continue to do our best for you and fight for you on the pitch.
"Let's do it together! I was able to help the team with my goal. That was my first and I will try to score more goals."