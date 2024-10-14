Greece continued their perfect Nations League start after making it four wins in as many games thanks to a 2-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland on Sunday. (More Football News)
Ivan Jovanovic's side stunned England on Thursday with a 2-1 victory, and followed that Wembley win up with another three points in Piraeus, where tributes were paid to George Baldock after his death this week.
The hosts dominated the first half without reward, with Caoimhin Kelleher forced into a number of saves, though Evan Ferguson spurned a glorious early chance at the other end.
That resistance was broken after 48 minutes as captain Anastasios Bakasetas combined with Christos Tzolis before the former's strike nipped off Liam Scales before looping over the powerless Kelleher.
Odysseas Vlachodimos needed to be alert as debutant Jack Taylor almost diverted Josh Cullen's delightful cross over the Greece goalkeeper, who reacted well to tip over the bar past the hour.
Petros Mantalos made sure of victory in stoppage time, however, capitalising on Kelleher's woeful pass before slotting home with ease.
The win caps an emotional week for Greece, who held a minute's silence for full-back Baldock before the victory that moved them three points clear of England ahead of their meeting in Athens in November.
Data Debrief: Brilliant Bakasetas
Bakasetas has been directly involved in 46% of all of Greece's goals in the Nations League (13/28), scoring six and providing seven assists in his 21 matches.
His second-half heroics here helped Greece to a fifth straight win, keeping a clean sheet in four of those, across all competitions for the first time since October 2016.
Victory was deserved for the hosts, too, given they accumulated 2.15 expected goals (xG) to their visitors' 0.74 xG.