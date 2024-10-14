Football

Greece 2-0 Ireland, UEFA Nations League: Ethniki Stay Atop After Emotional Win

The win caps an emotional week for Greece, who held a minute's silence for full-back George Baldock before the victory that moved them three points clear of England ahead of their meeting in Athens in November

Anastasios Bakasetas
Anastasios Bakasetas pays tribute to George Baldock after his goal on Sunday.
info_icon

Greece continued their perfect Nations League start after making it four wins in as many games thanks to a 2-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland on Sunday. (More Football News)

Ivan Jovanovic's side stunned England on Thursday with a 2-1 victory, and followed that Wembley win up with another three points in Piraeus, where tributes were paid to George Baldock after his death this week.

The hosts dominated the first half without reward, with Caoimhin Kelleher forced into a number of saves, though Evan Ferguson spurned a glorious early chance at the other end.

That resistance was broken after 48 minutes as captain Anastasios Bakasetas combined with Christos Tzolis before the former's strike nipped off Liam Scales before looping over the powerless Kelleher.

Nations League Soccer: England's Harry Kane applauds to fans after the Group F soccer match - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
UEFA Nations League: Vangelis Pavlidis Shines As Greece Beat England 2-1 In Wembley Stadium - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Odysseas Vlachodimos needed to be alert as debutant Jack Taylor almost diverted Josh Cullen's delightful cross over the Greece goalkeeper, who reacted well to tip over the bar past the hour.

Petros Mantalos made sure of victory in stoppage time, however, capitalising on Kelleher's woeful pass before slotting home with ease.

The win caps an emotional week for Greece, who held a minute's silence for full-back Baldock before the victory that moved them three points clear of England ahead of their meeting in Athens in November.

Data Debrief: Brilliant Bakasetas

Bakasetas has been directly involved in 46% of all of Greece's goals in the Nations League (13/28), scoring six and providing seven assists in his 21 matches.

His second-half heroics here helped Greece to a fifth straight win, keeping a clean sheet in four of those, across all competitions for the first time since October 2016.

Victory was deserved for the hosts, too, given they accumulated 2.15 expected goals (xG) to their visitors' 0.74 xG.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Looking 'Great' As England Captain Prepares For Pakistan Return
  3. Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Takes The Blame After Tough Australia Defeat In Sharjah
  4. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online
  5. SL Vs WI, 1st T20I: Lewis, King Star In West Indies' Five-Wicket Win Against Sri Lanka
Football News
  1. Greece 2-0 Ireland, UEFA Nations League: Ethniki Stay Atop After Emotional Win
  2. Austria 5-1 Norway, UEFA Nations League: Haaland Endures Linz Thrashing As Lions Captain
  3. Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City: Shaw Lauds Comeback As Vital In Comeback Win Over Reds
  4. BEL Vs FRA: Didier Deschamps Braced For Intense Clash With Rivals Belgium
  5. NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Deserves Everything In The World For Sacrifices, Says Jorge Lorenzo
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
  4. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
  5. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Made To Wait For 100th Title As Sinner Reigns Supreme
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids
  2. Hockey India League Player Auction Highlights: Harmanpreet Singh And Abhishek Shine As Day 1's Most Expensive Buys
  3. HIL Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh Tops The Chart As Highest-Paid Pick In First Half
  4. Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship: Schedule, Teams, Venue
  5. HIL: Soorma Hockey Club Signs Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal As Indian Coaches And Mentors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Raavan, The King Of Counterculture
  2. The Town That Mourns Raavan
  3. Countering The Traditional Raavan Narrative
  4. Accused In Gauri Lankesh Murder Receive Grand Welcome After Bail, Sparking Controversy
  5. The Last Of The Kolkata Tram Riders
Entertainment News
  1. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  2. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  3. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  4. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  5. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
US News
  1. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  2. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  3. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  4. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  5. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
World News
  1. US Will Send Air Defence Battery, American Troops To Israel To Bolster Defences Against Iran
  2. UNIFIL Explained: The UN's Peacekeeping Mission In Lebanon
  3. Hurricane Milton Recovery: Florida Residents Face Power Outages And Extensive Damage
  4. India Joins Countries Condemning Israel’s Attacks On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
Latest Stories
  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs PAK-W Match
  2. Denmark Open 2024 Live Streaming: Dates, Venue, Prize Money, Indians In Action, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
  5. Your Next Summer Getaway: Sziget Festival, Budapest
  6. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
  8. Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know