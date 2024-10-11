Football

UEFA Nations League: Vangelis Pavlidis Shines As Greece Beat England 2-1 In Wembley Stadium - In Pics

England's interim manager Lee Carsley's all-out attacking strategy backfired as they suffered a shock defeat by Greece in the UEFA Nations League at Wembley. Jude Bellingham's 87th-minute goal seemed to have salvaged a disappointing England display after Vangelis Pavlidis gave Greece a deserved lead with a composed finish four minutes into the second half. Greece actually had the ball in the net five times, but three goals were ruled out for offside. England were fortunate to survive until four minutes after the break, especially when keeper Jordan Pickford was stranded outside his area early on and had to be rescued by Levi Colwill's superb goal-line clearance from Tasos Bakasetas. It was no surprise when Pavlidis put Greece ahead with a fine finish. The Greek players interrupted their celebrations to lift a shirt bearing the name of George Baldock, their former international colleague, who died on Wednesday at the age of 31.