UEFA Nations League: Vangelis Pavlidis Shines As Greece Beat England 2-1 In Wembley Stadium - In Pics

England's Harry Kane applauds to fans after the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London.
Greece's Christos Tzolis, rihgt, challenges for the ball with England's Noni Madueke, left, and Rico Lewis during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London.
England's John Stones, right, and England's Declan Rice, left, challenge for the ball with Greece's Petros Mantalos during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London.
Greece's Vangelis Pavlidis, top, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London.
England's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London.
England's Jude Bellingham controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London.
Greece's Lazaros Rota, left, and Tasos Bakasetas, second from left, challenge for the ball with England's Noni Madueke during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London.
Greece's Tasos Bakasetas, left, and England's Jude Bellingham challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London.
Greece's Vangelis Pavlidis, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London.
England's Anthony Gordon controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London.