UEFA Nations League: Vangelis Pavlidis Shines As Greece Beat England 2-1 In Wembley Stadium - In Pics

England's interim manager Lee Carsley's all-out attacking strategy backfired as they suffered a shock defeat by Greece in the UEFA Nations League at Wembley. Jude Bellingham's 87th-minute goal seemed to have salvaged a disappointing England display after Vangelis Pavlidis gave Greece a deserved lead with a composed finish four minutes into the second half. Greece actually had the ball in the net five times, but three goals were ruled out for offside. England were fortunate to survive until four minutes after the break, especially when keeper Jordan Pickford was stranded outside his area early on and had to be rescued by Levi Colwill's superb goal-line clearance from Tasos Bakasetas. It was no surprise when Pavlidis put Greece ahead with a fine finish. The Greek players interrupted their celebrations to lift a shirt bearing the name of George Baldock, their former international colleague, who died on Wednesday at the age of 31.

Nations League Soccer: England's Harry Kane applauds to fans after the Group F soccer match | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Harry Kane applauds to fans after the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London.

2/10
Nations League Soccer: Greeces Christos Tzolis, rihgt, challenges for the ball with Englands Noni Madueke, left, and Rico Lewis
Nations League Soccer: Greece's Christos Tzolis, rihgt, challenges for the ball with England's Noni Madueke, left, and Rico Lewis | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Greece's Christos Tzolis, rihgt, challenges for the ball with England's Noni Madueke, left, and Rico Lewis during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London.

3/10
Nations League Soccer: Englands John Stones, right, and Declan Rice, left, challenge for the ball with Greeces Petros Mantalos
Nations League Soccer: England's John Stones, right, and Declan Rice, left, challenge for the ball with Greece's Petros Mantalos | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's John Stones, right, and England's Declan Rice, left, challenge for the ball with Greece's Petros Mantalos during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London.

4/10
Nations League Soccer: Greeces Vangelis Pavlidis, top, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal
Nations League Soccer: Greece's Vangelis Pavlidis, top, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Greece's Vangelis Pavlidis, top, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London.

5/10
Nations League Soccer: Englands Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his sides first goal
Nations League Soccer: England's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London.

6/10
Nations League Soccer: Englands Jude Bellingham controls the ball
Nations League Soccer: England's Jude Bellingham controls the ball | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Jude Bellingham controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London.

7/10
Nations League Soccer: Greeces Lazaros Rota and Tasos Bakasetas, challenge for the ball with Englands Noni Madueke
Nations League Soccer: Greece's Lazaros Rota and Tasos Bakasetas, challenge for the ball with England's Noni Madueke | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Greece's Lazaros Rota, left, and Tasos Bakasetas, second from left, challenge for the ball with England's Noni Madueke during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London.

8/10
Nations League Soccer: Greeces Tasos Bakasetas, left, and Englands Jude Bellingham challenge for the ball
Nations League Soccer: Greece's Tasos Bakasetas, left, and England's Jude Bellingham challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Greece's Tasos Bakasetas, left, and England's Jude Bellingham challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London.

9/10
Nations League Soccer: Greeces Vangelis Pavlidis, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal
Nations League Soccer: Greece's Vangelis Pavlidis, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Greece's Vangelis Pavlidis, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London.

10/10
Nations League Soccer: Englands Anthony Gordon controls the ball
Nations League Soccer: England's Anthony Gordon controls the ball | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Anthony Gordon controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London.

