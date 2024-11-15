England players celebrate their win against Greece after the end of the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between Greece and England at Olympic Stadium in Athens.
England's Harry Kane, left, and Dimitris Giannoulis of Greece, right, fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between Greece and England at Olympic Stadium in Athens.
England's Curtis Jones, left, shakes hands as celebrates with his teammate Morgan Gibbs-White, after scoring the third goal against Greece during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between Greece and England at Olympic Stadium in Athens.
England's Marc Guehi, right, and Vangelis Pavlidis of Greece vie for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between Greece and England at Olympic Stadium in Athens.
England's Noni Madueke, left, and Manolis Siopis of Greece fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between Greece and England at Olympic Stadium in Athens.
England's Jude Bellingham, top, and Konstantinos Koulierakis of Greece fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between Greece and England at Olympic Stadium in Athens.
England's Jude Bellingham, right, and England's Jarrod Bowen celebrate their sides second goal during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between Greece and England at Olympic Stadium in Athens.
England's Ollie Watkins, front, and Lazaros Rota of Greece, fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between Greece and England at Olympic Stadium in Athens.
Christos Tzolis of Greece, right, challenges England's Curtis Jones during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between Greece and England at Olympic Stadium in Athens.
England players celebrate a goal against Greece during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between Greece and England at Olympic Stadium in Athens.