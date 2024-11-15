Football

UEFA Nations League: Three Lions Beat Greece In Athens

This time, Lee Carsley’s gamble paid off. In a surprise move, England’s interim coach left captain Harry Kane on the bench for the Nations League match against Greece on Thursday and the youthful team eased to a 3-0 win in Athens. It was a far cry from a month ago when Carsley boldly picked a team featuring no recognized strikers — Kane was injured on that occasion — and full of midfielders, only for England to lose 2-1 to Greece at Wembley Stadium.

UEFA Nations League soccer match Greece vs England photo gallery
UEFA Nations League soccer: | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

England players celebrate their win against Greece after the end of the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between Greece and England at Olympic Stadium in Athens.

2/10
UEFA Nations League soccer match Greece vs England photos_Harry Kane
UEFA Nations League soccer: | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
England's Harry Kane, left, and Dimitris Giannoulis of Greece, right, fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between Greece and England at Olympic Stadium in Athens.

3/10
UEFA Nations League soccer match Greece vs England photos_Curtis Jones
UEFA Nations League soccer: England's Curtis Jones, left, shakes hands as celebrates with his teammate Morgan Gibbs-White, after scoring the third goal | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
England's Curtis Jones, left, shakes hands as celebrates with his teammate Morgan Gibbs-White, after scoring the third goal against Greece during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between Greece and England at Olympic Stadium in Athens.

4/10
UEFA Nations League soccer match Greece vs England photos_Marc Guehi
UEFA Nations League soccer: England's Marc Guehi, right, and Vangelis Pavlidis of Greece vie for the ball | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
England's Marc Guehi, right, and Vangelis Pavlidis of Greece vie for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between Greece and England at Olympic Stadium in Athens.

5/10
UEFA Nations League soccer match Greece vs England photos_Noni Madueke
UEFA Nations League soccer: England's Noni Madueke, left, and Manolis Siopis of Greece fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
England's Noni Madueke, left, and Manolis Siopis of Greece fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between Greece and England at Olympic Stadium in Athens.

6/10
UEFA Nations League soccer match Greece vs England photos_ Jude Bellingham
UEFA Nations League soccer: England's Jude Bellingham, top, and Konstantinos Koulierakis of Greece fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
England's Jude Bellingham, top, and Konstantinos Koulierakis of Greece fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between Greece and England at Olympic Stadium in Athens.

7/10
UEFA Nations League soccer match Greece vs England photos_Jarrod Bowen
UEFA Nations League soccer: England's Jude Bellingham, right, and England's Jarrod Bowen celebrate their sides second goal | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
England's Jude Bellingham, right, and England's Jarrod Bowen celebrate their sides second goal during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between Greece and England at Olympic Stadium in Athens.

8/10
UEFA Nations League soccer match Greece vs England photos_Ollie Watkins
UEFA Nations League soccer: England's Ollie Watkins, front, and Lazaros Rota of Greece, fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
England's Ollie Watkins, front, and Lazaros Rota of Greece, fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between Greece and England at Olympic Stadium in Athens.

9/10
UEFA Nations League soccer match Greece vs England photos_Christos Tzolis
UEFA Nations League soccer: Christos Tzolis of Greece, right, challenges England's Curtis Jones | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
Christos Tzolis of Greece, right, challenges England's Curtis Jones during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between Greece and England at Olympic Stadium in Athens.

10/10
UEFA Nations League soccer match Greece vs England photos
UEFA Nations League soccer: England players celebrate a goal against Greece | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
England players celebrate a goal against Greece during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between Greece and England at Olympic Stadium in Athens.

