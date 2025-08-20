Premier League: West Ham Vice-Chairman Karren Brady Backs Under-fire Boss Graham Potter

West Ham lost 3-0 to newly promoted side Sunderland on opening day
Potter has not won many fans at West Ham with his style of play
Karren Brady wants to stick by the Englishman despite calls for sack
West Ham vice-chair Karren Brady insists the club will stand by under-fire boss Graham Potter after a miserable start to their Premier League campaign.
The Hammers were thrashed 3-0 by newly promoted Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, leaving them with just five wins from 19 league games under Potter.
Since the former Brighton and Chelsea boss replaced Julen Lopetegui in January, West Ham have seen their Premier League win rate drop from 30% to 26%.
Avram Grant, with a 19% win ratio (seven victories in 37 games), is the only permanent West Ham boss with a worse success rate in their Premier League history.
With West Ham enduring a quiet transfer window in terms of incomings and losing star forward Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham, some supporters have already grown restless.
But Brady insists the club will not be pressured into making a third managerial change in less than a year-and-a-half.
"Graham is a forward-thinking manager. He's sort of calm under pressure. He's very detailed in his approach. He's a great man-manager of players," Brady told Talksport.
"He has a modern mindset, and all of those things mean it does take some time to put a team together, to get the team playing the way that you want.
"West Ham is not a club that panics about its managers. We tend to stick with them, tend to support people, stick with them and see it through."
West Ham, who have lost their opening match of a Premier League season more often than any other side (16 times), host Potter's former club Chelsea on Friday.