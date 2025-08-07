Premier League Transfers: Michail Antonio Leaves West Ham United FC After 10 Years

Michail Antonio has left West Ham after a decade at the club.
The forward leaves after the expiration of his contract this summer, with the Hammers opting against a renewal following a near-fatal car crash which saw Antonio ruled out indefinitely. However, the forward has now returned to professional football, appearing for Jamaica in the Gold Cup.
Antonio holds the record as West Ham's all-time Premier League top scorer, with 68 goals in 268 appearances.
The former Nottingham Forest forward, who became a cult hero at the London Stadium, helped the Irons to their first piece of silverware for over 40 years with a UEFA Conference League win in 2023.
In a statement published on West Ham’s website, the club stated: “Dialogue continues over his future involvement with the club in an alternative capacity - including one that would enable others to benefit from his experience and leadership qualities - and he will forever hold a special place in our 130-year history.
"Everyone at West Ham United would like to sincerely thank Michail for his outstanding, dedicated service in a Claret and Blue shirt over the last ten years. Further recognition of his magnificent contribution will appear across club channels in the coming days and weeks.”