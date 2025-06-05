Portugal's Francisco Conceicao applauds fans after the Nations League semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Germany at the Munich Football Arena, in Munich, Germany.
Germany players leave the field at the end of the Nations League semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Germany at the Munich Football Arena, in Munich, Germany.
Portugal's Goncalo Inacio, center, celebrates with Bruno Fernandes, right, at the end of the Nations League semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Germany at the Munich Football Arena, in Munich, Germany.
Germany's Karim Adeyemi fails to score during the Nations League semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Germany at the Munich Football Arena, in Munich, Germany.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo applauds as he leaves the pitch to be substituted during the Nations League semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Germany at the Munich Football Arena, in Munich, Germany.
Germany's Joshua Kimmich, right, gets to the ball ahed of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the Nations League semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Germany at the Munich Football Arena, in Munich, Germany.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his side's second goal during the Nations League semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Germany at the Munich Football Arena, in Munich, Germany.
Portugal's Francisco Conceicao celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Nations League semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Germany at the Munich Football Arena, in Munich, Germany.
Germany's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen fails to stop Portugal's first goal by Francisco Conceicao, 3rd left, during the Nations League semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Germany at the Munich Football Arena, in Munich, Germany.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after failing to score during the Nations League semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Germany at the Munich Football Arena, in Munich, Germany.
Germany's Joshua Kimmich vies for the ball with Portugal's Bernardo Silva, right, during the Nations League semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Germany at the Munich Football Arena, in Munich, Germany.