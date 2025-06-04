Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: FT
Portugal are in the final of the UEFA Nations League, defeating Germany 2-1 in Munich.
Welcome to the live coverage of Germany's semi-final clash against Portugal in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in Munich.
Streaming Info
When and where is the Germany vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League semifinal?
The Germany vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League semifinal will take place at the Mercedes-Benz-Arena with the kick off on June 5, 12:30am IST.
Where to watch the Germany vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League semifinal?
The UEFA Nations League 2024-25 matches will be telecast live on the Sony Sports 1, 2, 3 and 5 TV channels in India. Live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 matches will be available on SonyLIV app and website.
Form Guide
Germany: DWDWWW
Portugal: WLDWDW
Predicted XIs
Germany: Ter Stegen (gk), Kimmich, Tah, Koch, Raum, Goretzka, Gross, Adeyemi, Wirtz, Sane, Fullkrug
Portugal: D Costa (gk), Dalot, Dias, Inacio, Mendes, Vitinha, Fernandes, Neves, Bernardo, Ronaldo, Leao
Roberto Martinez, Portugal Coach
"It doesn't get any bigger than the challenge of facing Germany, just because of the team that they are. I think the coach is doing a very interesting job of bringing clear ideas that, whoever the player is, he executes to perfection, which is a big strength. And then probably the second challenge is to play away from home at their ground.
"We saw it in the quarter-finals; we saw that out of the eight games, only one home team lost. That’s something we need to overcome and make sure we use the support of over 10,000 Portuguese fans that we are going to have."
Julian Nagelsmann, Germany Coach
"It’s always good to have home games, it’s like a mini European Championship, like last summer. I think the Portuguese team prefers to have possession rather than defend, so we’ll try to force them to defend a bit more. Then it’s a big chance with our fans behind us to play a good game.
"I have nine out of 11 positions in mind. There are a few final decisions to be made. The players have yet to be informed, but if they paid attention in training they’ll have a feeling of whether they’re starting or not."
Check Starting XIs
What Is Nations League?
The UEFA Nations League was created by the European body to give more meaning to international games apart from the World Cup and Euros.
Earlier, countries use to play mere friendlies in the international window but now they are involved take on each other in a structured format, with the winner to be crowned as the Nations League winner.
The top two from their World Cup qualifying groups, earn automatic qualification to the marquee tournament.
H2H
Played: 19
Portugal: 3
Germany: 11
Draws: 5
Ronaldo Transfer Saga
Al-Nassr's failure to qualify for next season's AFC Champions League means, Cristiano Ronaldo-led side will not play Asia's top tournament. Moreover, CR7's cryptic post has led to rumours that he might be on the move in the summer, however the club will not their star man leave so easily.
Teams To Enter On Field
Teams to enter the field as Germany, led by Joshua Kimmich, alongside Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, are about to enter the Allianz Arena in Munich.
Joshua Kimmich Honoured Ahead Of His 100th GER Cap
Joshua Kimmich is presented with a special cap ahead of his 100th international appearance for Germany. A proud moment for Bayern Munich man.
Kick-off In Munich
Delayed kick-off in Munich due to the hailstorm met earlier inside the stadium. However, away we go as both Portugal and Germany get things started.
POR With Early Attack
Man City forward Bernardo Silva finds Chelsea star Pedro Neto as the latter uses his pace and crosses into the box where Pavlovic heads it away for a corner.
GER With Great Chance
What a chance for Bayern Munich man, Leon Goretzka! Florian Wirtz floats in a ball towards the far post with Joshua Kimmich meeting the end of it as he cuts it back to Goretzka. The midfielder hits it straight to Diogo Costa but a chance nonetheless.
Cristiano Ronaldo Hits It Straight To Keeper
My oh my! Cristiano Ronaldo with a shot straight to ter Stegen. Pedro Neto runs on the left-wing as he crosses it to a vacant Cristiano Ronaldo but the Al-Nassr forward hits it straight to the German keeper with the latter infuriated with his effort.
Pedro Neto Has His Afterburners On Tonight
Pedro Neto, the Chelsea winger, is really on his A-game tonight. The forward makes a darting run from one end to the other but Neto chooses to shoot it wide instead of passing it to CR7.
All Eyes On Liverpool-bound Wirtz
With rumours of Florian Wirtz heading to Liverpool, the German winger will have eyes set on him from the English fans. The Bayer Leverkusen player will look to impress his future suitors, i.e. the Premier League champions.
POR Pressing High
Portugal players are pressing high up the pitch to the German players. But the hosts are able to get out of it and play their normal game.
Woltemade Denied
A great chance for the hosts but Woltemade is denied by Diogo Costa. Pavlovic and Woltemade combine in a one-two with the latter in a great space to hit it on goal but Costa denies him a great goal-scoring opportunity.
Diogo Costa To The Rescue
Portugal's man of the moment is Diogo Costa! The Sttutgart forward, Woltemade gets the ball inside the box and takes a shot. This time, Ruben Dias makes a block.
However, Goretzka is in ample of space and shoots it straight to Costa, who makes a great save to deny the Bayern player.
POR Playing It Safe
Portugal slowing the game down and attacking when they want to. Great team-management from the visitors, that is frustrating the hosts here in Munich.
Who Will Face Who
The winner of this semi-final will face either the winner of the second semi-final tomorrow between France and Spain.
Neto Denied By Koch
Nuno Mendes releases Pedro Neto on the left and the Chelsea winger is on the run but the latter makes too many twists and turns as Robin Koch makes a valiant effort to thwart the attack and frustrate Ronaldo & co.
Two UCL Finalists On Pitch Tonight, One UEL
Two UCL finalists, J. Neves and Nuno Mendes are on the pitch including Man United's Bruno Fernandes, who was involved in the Europa League final against Spurs.
Few Mins For HT
We are approaching HT in Munich with both teams are deadlocked at 0-0.
And ref blows the half-time whistle as both teams head into the break with 0-0 on the board.
Some Transfer News
Chelsea have signed Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap for the forthcoming season. The forward will represent the Blues at the forthcoming FIFA Club World Cup is the USA. Delap scored 12 goals in 37 top-flight appearances in the PL last season.
Ronaldooo!
Portugal get the second half under way and could have been 1-0 up if CR7 had converted his chance with Nuno Mendes galloping forward and putting in a great cross.
Wirtz Scores
Florian Wirtz scores! A nice floated pass from Joshua KImmich and it meets Wirtz who heads the ball past a stranded Costa to give his side a deserved 1-0 lead. However, the referee makes a slight delay with the VAR check but that does not take long and it stands.
Bruno Fernandes Effort
Bruno Fernandes finds himself in the Germany box and the Man United captain tees himself up to take a shot but shoots it wide. The ref awards a goal kick that angers the Portuguese man.
Substitutions
Germany: Woltemade, Sane and Mittelstadt make way for Gosens, Fullkrug, and Gnabry.
Portugal: R. Neves, J. Neves and Trincao are replaced by Vitinha, Conceicao and Semedo
Francisco Conceicao Goal
Portugal sub Francisco Conceicao levels the semi-final with a neat finish from the halfway line. His curling effort sees the visitors back in the game and how.
Cristiano Ronaldo Goal
Cristiano Ronaldo nets his 137th international goal and Portugal lead Germany. A VAR check follows but the goal stands and Portugal lead against the hosts.
GER Subs
Germany: Anton and Pavlovic are replaced by Adeyemi and Nmecha. Nagelsmann will be hoping that subs work tonight.
Tah Booked, CR7 With Another Free-kick
Jonathan Tah fouls Bruno Fernandes and gifts a free-kick to Portugal. The visitors don't make much of it and Germany get along with it.
Francisco Conceicao Almost With A Brace
Juventus star Francisco Conceicao has a curling effort go way wide as the former cannot believe it, that it has not gone it. On the other end, Germany's Adeyemi hits the woodwork. All happening in the final 10 minutes.
Will Germans Lose Tonight?
We are now approaching stoppage time as Germany look to find an equaliser and take this semifinal to extra time.
ter Stegen Double Save
Wow! Just world class from Marc-Andre ter Stegen as the Barca keeper makes not one but two world class saves to keep his side in the game. In the meantime, Ronaldo makes way for Palhinha.