Germany 1-2 Portugal Highlights, Nations League SF: Ronaldo, Conceicao Goals Send POR Through To Finals

Germany Vs Portugal Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo scored again as Portugal came from behind to beat Germany 2-1 in their Nations League semifinal on Wednesday. Track the score and updates for the Germany vs Portugal, Nations League semifinal live, right here

UEFA-Nations-League-Portugal-Germany-AP
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, attempts a shot at goal during the Nations League semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Germany at the Munich Football Arena. AP
Cristiano Ronaldo scored again as Portugal came from behind to beat Germany 2-1 in their Nations League semifinal on Wednesday. The 40-year-old Ronaldo captained Portugal and scored his 137th international goal five minutes after substitute Francisco Conceicao equalized with a blistering shot inside the far post in the 63rd. Track the score and updates for the Germany vs Portugal, Nations League semifinal live, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: FT

Portugal are in the final of the UEFA Nations League, defeating Germany 2-1 in Munich.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Hello

Welcome to the live coverage of Germany's semi-final clash against Portugal in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in Munich.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Streaming Info

When and where is the Germany vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League semifinal?

The Germany vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League semifinal will take place at the Mercedes-Benz-Arena with the kick off on June 5, 12:30am IST.

Where to watch the Germany vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League semifinal?

The UEFA Nations League 2024-25 matches will be telecast live on the Sony Sports 1, 2, 3 and 5 TV channels in India. Live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 matches will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Form Guide

Germany: DWDWWW

Portugal: WLDWDW

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Predicted XIs

Germany: Ter Stegen (gk), Kimmich, Tah, Koch, Raum, Goretzka, Gross, Adeyemi, Wirtz, Sane, Fullkrug

Portugal: D Costa (gk), Dalot, Dias, Inacio, Mendes, Vitinha, Fernandes, Neves, Bernardo, Ronaldo, Leao

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Roberto Martinez, Portugal Coach

"It doesn't get any bigger than the challenge of facing Germany, just because of the team that they are. I think the coach is doing a very interesting job of bringing clear ideas that, whoever the player is, he executes to perfection, which is a big strength. And then probably the second challenge is to play away from home at their ground.

"We saw it in the quarter-finals; we saw that out of the eight games, only one home team lost. That’s something we need to overcome and make sure we use the support of over 10,000 Portuguese fans that we are going to have."

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Julian Nagelsmann, Germany Coach

"It’s always good to have home games, it’s like a mini European Championship, like last summer. I think the Portuguese team prefers to have possession rather than defend, so we’ll try to force them to defend a bit more. Then it’s a big chance with our fans behind us to play a good game.

"I have nine out of 11 positions in mind. There are a few final decisions to be made. The players have yet to be informed, but if they paid attention in training they’ll have a feeling of whether they’re starting or not."

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Check Starting XIs

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: What Is Nations League?

The UEFA Nations League was created by the European body to give more meaning to international games apart from the World Cup and Euros.

Earlier, countries use to play mere friendlies in the international window but now they are involved take on each other in a structured format, with the winner to be crowned as the Nations League winner.

The top two from their World Cup qualifying groups, earn automatic qualification to the marquee tournament.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: H2H

Played: 19

Portugal: 3

Germany: 11

Draws: 5

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Ronaldo Transfer Saga

Al-Nassr's failure to qualify for next season's AFC Champions League means, Cristiano Ronaldo-led side will not play Asia's top tournament. Moreover, CR7's cryptic post has led to rumours that he might be on the move in the summer, however the club will not their star man leave so easily.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Teams To Enter On Field

Teams to enter the field as Germany, led by Joshua Kimmich, alongside Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, are about to enter the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Joshua Kimmich Honoured Ahead Of His 100th GER Cap

Joshua Kimmich is presented with a special cap ahead of his 100th international appearance for Germany. A proud moment for Bayern Munich man.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Kick-off In Munich

Delayed kick-off in Munich due to the hailstorm met earlier inside the stadium. However, away we go as both Portugal and Germany get things started.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: POR With Early Attack

Man City forward Bernardo Silva finds Chelsea star Pedro Neto as the latter uses his pace and crosses into the box where Pavlovic heads it away for a corner.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: GER With Great Chance

What a chance for Bayern Munich man, Leon Goretzka! Florian Wirtz floats in a ball towards the far post with Joshua Kimmich meeting the end of it as he cuts it back to Goretzka. The midfielder hits it straight to Diogo Costa but a chance nonetheless.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Cristiano Ronaldo Hits It Straight To Keeper

My oh my! Cristiano Ronaldo with a shot straight to ter Stegen. Pedro Neto runs on the left-wing as he crosses it to a vacant Cristiano Ronaldo but the Al-Nassr forward hits it straight to the German keeper with the latter infuriated with his effort.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Pedro Neto Has His Afterburners On Tonight

Pedro Neto, the Chelsea winger, is really on his A-game tonight. The forward makes a darting run from one end to the other but Neto chooses to shoot it wide instead of passing it to CR7.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: All Eyes On Liverpool-bound Wirtz

With rumours of Florian Wirtz heading to Liverpool, the German winger will have eyes set on him from the English fans. The Bayer Leverkusen player will look to impress his future suitors, i.e. the Premier League champions.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: POR Pressing High

Portugal players are pressing high up the pitch to the German players. But the hosts are able to get out of it and play their normal game.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Woltemade Denied

A great chance for the hosts but Woltemade is denied by Diogo Costa. Pavlovic and Woltemade combine in a one-two with the latter in a great space to hit it on goal but Costa denies him a great goal-scoring opportunity.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Diogo Costa To The Rescue

Portugal's man of the moment is Diogo Costa! The Sttutgart forward, Woltemade gets the ball inside the box and takes a shot. This time, Ruben Dias makes a block.

However, Goretzka is in ample of space and shoots it straight to Costa, who makes a great save to deny the Bayern player.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: POR Playing It Safe

Portugal slowing the game down and attacking when they want to. Great team-management from the visitors, that is frustrating the hosts here in Munich.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Who Will Face Who

The winner of this semi-final will face either the winner of the second semi-final tomorrow between France and Spain.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Neto Denied By Koch

Nuno Mendes releases Pedro Neto on the left and the Chelsea winger is on the run but the latter makes too many twists and turns as Robin Koch makes a valiant effort to thwart the attack and frustrate Ronaldo & co.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Two UCL Finalists On Pitch Tonight, One UEL

Two UCL finalists, J. Neves and Nuno Mendes are on the pitch including Man United's Bruno Fernandes, who was involved in the Europa League final against Spurs.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Few Mins For HT

We are approaching HT in Munich with both teams are deadlocked at 0-0.

And ref blows the half-time whistle as both teams head into the break with 0-0 on the board.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Some Transfer News

Chelsea have signed Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap for the forthcoming season. The forward will represent the Blues at the forthcoming FIFA Club World Cup is the USA. Delap scored 12 goals in 37 top-flight appearances in the PL last season.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Ronaldooo!

Portugal get the second half under way and could have been 1-0 up if CR7 had converted his chance with Nuno Mendes galloping forward and putting in a great cross.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Wirtz Scores

Florian Wirtz scores! A nice floated pass from Joshua KImmich and it meets Wirtz who heads the ball past a stranded Costa to give his side a deserved 1-0 lead. However, the referee makes a slight delay with the VAR check but that does not take long and it stands.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Bruno Fernandes Effort

Bruno Fernandes finds himself in the Germany box and the Man United captain tees himself up to take a shot but shoots it wide. The ref awards a goal kick that angers the Portuguese man.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Substitutions

Germany: Woltemade, Sane and Mittelstadt make way for Gosens, Fullkrug, and Gnabry.

Portugal: R. Neves, J. Neves and Trincao are replaced by Vitinha, Conceicao and Semedo

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Francisco Conceicao Goal

Portugal sub Francisco Conceicao levels the semi-final with a neat finish from the halfway line. His curling effort sees the visitors back in the game and how.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal

Cristiano Ronaldo nets his 137th international goal and Portugal lead Germany. A VAR check follows but the goal stands and Portugal lead against the hosts.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: GER Subs

Germany: Anton and Pavlovic are replaced by Adeyemi and Nmecha. Nagelsmann will be hoping that subs work tonight.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Tah Booked, CR7 With Another Free-kick

Jonathan Tah fouls Bruno Fernandes and gifts a free-kick to Portugal. The visitors don't make much of it and Germany get along with it.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Francisco Conceicao Almost With A Brace

Juventus star Francisco Conceicao has a curling effort go way wide as the former cannot believe it, that it has not gone it. On the other end, Germany's Adeyemi hits the woodwork. All happening in the final 10 minutes.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: Will Germans Lose Tonight?

We are now approaching stoppage time as Germany look to find an equaliser and take this semifinal to extra time.

Germany vs Portugal LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Semi-finals: ter Stegen Double Save

Wow! Just world class from Marc-Andre ter Stegen as the Barca keeper makes not one but two world class saves to keep his side in the game. In the meantime, Ronaldo makes way for Palhinha.

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss