Germany Vs Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group E Clash At Toronto Stadium

Germany Vs Ivory Coast Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany face off against Ivory Coast at Toronto Stadium in their crucial Group E clash today (June 21, 2026). As tournament favorites and rising contenders alike look to secure their path to the knockout stages, this encounter carries significant weight for both sides. The four-time champions arrive with their trademark tactical discipline and an array of world-class talent, eager to build on their dominant 7-1 opening statement. Standing in their way is a resilient Ivory Coast side, fresh from a dramatic opening-round victory and determined to prove they can topple the tournament’s elite. With the group standings tightly packed, securing all three points is essential for both teams to maintain control of their destiny. Will Die Mannschaft showcase their attacking flair, or can the Elephants' organized defensive unit orchestrate a World Cup shock? See the best photos from this pivotal GER vs CIV football match here.

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Germany vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Franck Kessie AP Photo/The Canadian Press via AP
Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie (8) celebrates his goal against Germany during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Ivory Coast in Toronto Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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Germany vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Elye Wahi AP Photo/The Canadian Press via AP
Ivory Coast's Elye Wahi (12) warms up prior to the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Ivory Coast in Toronto, Saturday, June 20, 2026. Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Germany vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E German Fan AP Photo
A German fan waves flag as he looks on from the stands ahead of the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Ivory AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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Germany vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Leroy Sane AP Photo
Germany's Leroy Sane, stretches as he warms up ahead of the World Cup Group E soccer match Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
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Germany vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Kai Havertz AP Photo
Germany's Kai Havertz, take part in the warm up ahead of the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Ivory Coast Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
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Germany vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E German Team AP Photo
The German team line up as the national anthems are played during the World Cup Group E soccer match AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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Germany vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Joshua Kimmich AP Photo
Germany's Jonathan Tah, left, with Germany's Joshua Kimmich centre, challenge Ivory Coast's Ange-Yoan Bonny AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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Germany vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Joshua Kimmich AP Photo
Germany's Joshua Kimmich, left, vires for the ball with Ivory Coast's Joshua Kimmich, during the World Cup Group E soccer match AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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Germany vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Joshua Kimmich The Canadian Press via AP
Germany's Aleksandar Pavlovic, right, fouls Ivory Coast goalkeeper Yahia Fofana (1) during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Ivory Coast in Toronto. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
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Germany vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Nico Schlotterbeck AP Photo
Germany's Nico Schlotterbeck, centre, waits to receive treatment following an injury during the World Cup Group E soccer match. AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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Germany vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Joshua Kimmich AP Photo
Germany's Joshua Kimmich, left, vies for the ball with Ivory Coast's Christ Inao Oulai during the World Cup Group E soccer match AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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Germany vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Joshua Kimmich AP Photo/The Canadian Press via AP
Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann reacts during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Ivory Coast in Toronto. Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Germany vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Wilfried Singo AP Photo
Ivory Coast's Wilfried Singo, left and teammate Ivory Coast's Wilfried Singo celebrate after Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie scored the opening goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match AP
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