Football

UEFA Nations League: Ronald Koeman Urges Netherlands To Step Sans Virgil Van Dijk In Germany

Koeman's Oranje travel to Allianz Arena to round off their October internationals with a mouthwatering clash against another European heavyweight

Virgil-van-Dijk
Virgil van Dijk will miss Monday's clash in Germany
info_icon

Ronald Koeman is intrigued how his Netherlands side will cope without captain Virgil van Dijk when they visit Germany on Monday. (More Football News)

Koeman's Oranje travel to Allianz Arena to round off their October internationals with a mouthwatering clash against another European heavyweight.

The Netherlands will do so without star centre-back Van Dijk after the Liverpool defender was dismissed in their last 1-1 draw with Hungary in their Group A3 meeting.

Koeman acknowledged their towering captain will be a sore miss against Julian Nagelsmann's side, with Stefan de Vrij or Denzel Dumfries expected as his replacement.

"Virgil is someone who coaches a lot from the back. Now others have to do that. Some people are more capable of that than others and it also has to do with experience," Koeman told Sunday's press conference.

Ronald Koeman was left frustrated by Virgil van Dijk's red card against Hungary - null
Hungary Vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Ronald Koeman Reacts To Virgil Van Dijk Red Card

BY Stats Perform

"I certainly think it will be interesting to see how that works in the team now that Virgil is not there. He has almost always been available."

Liverpool team-mate Cody Gakpo echoed a similar sentiment on Van Dijk's enforced absence.

"Virgil is an exceptional player, but now we are obliged to replace him. There are other good players who can do that," Gakpo added.

For the hosts, Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic will be back from injury and form a midfield partnership with Angelo Stiller, Nagelsmann confirmed on Sunday.

"Angelo and Pavlovic will play in midfield," Nagelsmann told a press conference, praising the pair as prospects for the team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

"[Stiller] trains well and he played a good last season [with VfB Stuttgart]. He has also started this season well. He still has a few things he can do better. But I want to see him do that.

"Given his age he is a prospect for us. We have two years until the World Cup ... so we need some younger players."

Germany are top of Nations League Group A3 on seven points from three matches, with Netherlands second on five.

The pair shared a 2-2 draw last month in Amsterdam, and Nagelsmann expects another tough test on Monday.

"It will be an interesting game against a good opponent," Nagelsmann added. "We could have won in Amsterdam so we'll try to do it again. We'll be more pushed than we were against Bosnia."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Looking 'Great' As England Captain Prepares For Pakistan Return
  2. Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Takes The Blame After Tough Australia Defeat In Sharjah
  3. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online
  4. SL Vs WI, 1st T20I: Lewis, King Star In West Indies' Five-Wicket Win Against Sri Lanka
  5. India Vs Australia Highlights, Women's T20 WC: Harmanpreet Kaur's Fifty Goes In Vain As IND-W Lose By 9 Runs To AUS-W
Football News
  1. Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City: Shaw Lauds Comeback As Vital In Comeback Win Over Reds
  2. BEL Vs FRA: Didier Deschamps Braced For Intense Clash With Rivals Belgium
  3. NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  4. FIN Vs ENG: Three Lions Deserve A 'World-Class Coach', Says Interim Boss Lee Carsley
  5. BEL Vs FRA: Tedesco Calls On Belgium To 'Write History' With Rare France Triumph
Tennis News
  1. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
  3. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
  4. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Made To Wait For 100th Title As Sinner Reigns Supreme
  5. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Hopes To See 'Legend' Djokovic On The Big Stages For Years To Come
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids
  2. Hockey India League Player Auction Highlights: Harmanpreet Singh And Abhishek Shine As Day 1's Most Expensive Buys
  3. HIL Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh Tops The Chart As Highest-Paid Pick In First Half
  4. Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship: Schedule, Teams, Venue
  5. HIL: Soorma Hockey Club Signs Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal As Indian Coaches And Mentors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Accused In Gauri Lankesh Murder Receive Grand Welcome After Bail, Sparking Controversy
  2. The Last Of The Kolkata Tram Riders
  3. Day In Pics: October 13, 2024
  4. Delhi Police Detains Sonam Wangchuk And 20 Others For Protesting Outside Ladakh Bhawan
  5. SP's Candidate Announcement Raises Questions About Congress Alliance In Uttar Pradesh
Entertainment News
  1. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  2. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  3. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  4. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  5. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
US News
  1. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  2. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  3. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  4. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  5. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
World News
  1. US Will Send Air Defence Battery, American Troops To Israel To Bolster Defences Against Iran
  2. UNIFIL Explained: The UN's Peacekeeping Mission In Lebanon
  3. Hurricane Milton Recovery: Florida Residents Face Power Outages And Extensive Damage
  4. India Joins Countries Condemning Israel’s Attacks On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
Latest Stories
  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs PAK-W Match
  2. Denmark Open 2024 Live Streaming: Dates, Venue, Prize Money, Indians In Action, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
  5. Your Next Summer Getaway: Sziget Festival, Budapest
  6. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
  8. Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know