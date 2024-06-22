Georgia 1-1 Czechia, UEFA Euro 2024: Georges Mikautadze Shines As Debutants Earn First Point - Data Brief

Georgia and Czhecia will fight until the final matchday of Group F to progress to the last 16 after a 1-1 draw in Hamburg, where Saba Lobjanidze missed a golden chance late on. (More Football News)
Patrik Schick, who shared the Golden Boot with Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2020, restored parity midway through the second half on Saturday, cancelling out Georges Mikautadze's opener from the penalty spot.
Georgia's goal came on the stroke of half-time, after Robin Hranacwas adjudged to have handled in Czechia's area after a VAR check.
That came after VAR had denied Adam Hlozek an opener for Czechia, with the ball having struck his arm on its way in.
Schick had no such trouble with the technology when he bundled home at the back post in the 59th minute, though.
The Bayer Leverkusen striker hobbled off through injury soon after, and Czechia looked all set to slip to a second defeat right at the end when Georgia broke, only for Lobjanidze to fire over in a one-v-one with the final kick of the game.
It would have been a stunning smash-and-grab for the tournament debutants, who must now beat Portugal if they are to stand a chance of making the knockouts.
Data Debrief: Schick the Euros sharpshooter
Schick has now scored six goals across the last two Euros, ahead of Ronaldo (five) and Harry Kane (five).
The 28-year-old has the second-best goals per minute ratio (0.86) in Euros history, of players to play at least five times in the competition, with only Michel Platini (1.8).