Football

French Auction House Postpones Sale Of Diego Maradona's Trophy Amid Ownership Controversy

Some say it was lost during a poker game or sold to pay off debts. Others say Maradona stored it in a safe in a Naples bank that was robbed by local gangsters in 1989 when he played in the Italian league. Maradona's heirs believe it was stolen from the bank

diego maradona 1986 golden ball ceremony X @the18soccer
Diego Maradona won the golden ball in the 1986 football World Cup. Photo: X/ @the18soccer
info_icon

The auction of a trophy awarded to the late Diego Maradona that was planned this week has been postponed, French auction house Aguttes said on Sunday amid a judicial investigation looking into the possible resale of stolen goods. (More Football News)

Maradona's heirs this week failed to stop the auction of the fifa-world-cup-golden-ball-trophy-to-be-auctioned-off-check-details">Golden Ball trophy he received for being the best player at the 1986 World Cup by starting an urgent judicial motion.

A French court ruled the auction could go ahead, but the lawyer for Maradona's heirs appealed.

“Maradona has always aroused passions, and this continues despite the recent court ruling on Thursday, which we welcome and which dismissed the heirs' request for a ban on the sale,” Maximilien Aguttes said in a statement.

“Our mission is to organize the auction in the best possible conditions, both for our seller and for the buyers. This litigious climate and these uncertainties do not allow connoisseurs to approach this acquisition calmly, and our role as a trusted third party can no longer be properly fulfilled.”

A new date for the auction has yet to be set.

Many fans attended the inauguration of Diego Maradona's mural in Buenos Aires. - AP
Diego Maradona's Children Seek Transfer Of His Body From Cemetery To Mausoleum - Here's Why

BY Associated Press

French judicial officials last month opened an investigation after they received a complaint related to the resale of allegedly stolen goods.

The Nanterre prosecutor's office said the court ruling did not have an impact on the probe, which is still ongoing.

The Golden Ball was missing for decades after it disappeared in uncertain circumstances and only recently resurfaced.

Maradona's heirs say the trophy was stolen and claimed the current owner wasn't entitled to sell it.

Aguttes said the trophy reappeared in 2016 among other lots that were acquired from a private collection at auction in Paris.

The current owner and Aguttes claimed that when he bought the trophy years ago, he was not aware it had been stolen.

Maradona received the award in 1986 at a ceremony at the Lido Cabaret on the Champs-Élysées. It subsequently disappeared, giving rise to rumours.

Some say it was lost during a poker game or sold to pay off debts. Others say Maradona stored it in a safe in a Naples bank that was robbed by local gangsters in 1989 when he played in the Italian league. Maradona's heirs believe it was stolen from the bank.

Maradona, who died in 2020 at age 60, captained Argentina in its 3-2 win over West Germany in the 1986 final in Mexico City. In a quarterfinal win over England, he scored the “Hand of God” goal and the “Goal of the Century.”

Aguttes said it expects the trophy “to fetch millions due to its uniqueness.”

The Hand of God goal came when Maradona punched the ball into England's net. Four minutes later, he weaved through England's midfield and defence and past goalkeeper Peter Shilton for what FIFA later declared the greatest goal in World Cup history.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
  2. Narendra Modi Meditates In Isolation, But With A Bunch Of Cameras Around
  3. Weather News: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rains In 6 States; Heatwave Warnings In Punjab, Delhi & Odisha
  4. Five Trends I Noticed While Travelling West Bengal On Election Coverage
  5. Outlook Talks: Politics, Caste & Elections with Prof. N Sukumar
Entertainment News
  1. Inside Pictures From Ambani Cruise Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted; Pitbull Performs For Guests
  2. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Celebs Jet Off For Ambanis' Cruise Bash, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's Breakup Rumours And More
  3. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Janhvi Kapoor Tells Kapil Sharma She Is 'Very Happy' With Shikhar Pahariya
  4. Janhvi Kapoor On Foray Into South Cinema: It Makes Me Feel Closer To My Mom
  5. Took Me Around Two Years To Get My First Acting Job: Rajkummar Rao
Sports News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Jude Bellingham Hails 'World Class' Carlo Ancelotti After Champions League Heroics
  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Uncertain On Shoriful's Availability After Hand Injury
  3. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Carlo Ancelotti Urges Toni Kroos To Reverse Retirement Decision After UCL Glory
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Amit Panghal Becomes 2nd Indian Male Boxer To Qualify For Paris Games
  5. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Edin Terzic Unsure On 'Brilliant' Jadon Sancho Return From Manchester United Loan
World News
  1. Akron Mass Shooting: 1 Killed, 26 Wounded After Being Shot At A Birthday Party In Ohio, US | Video
  2. You Should Switch Off Your Phone Periodically—Even The NSA Says So
  3. Entreprenuer Halla Tomasdottir Wins Iceland Presidential Bid, Defeats Former PM Katrin Jakobsdottir
  4. Severe Flood Alert In Sri Lanka: Power Supply Cut, Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains
  5. Dakota Johnson's Summery Look Sets Fashion Goals On Set
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six