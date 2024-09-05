Football

Football Transfers: World Cup Winner Juan Mata Moves To A-League Side Western Sydney Wanderers From Vissel Kobe

Juan Mata is aiming to win another championship in a different country, after winning the Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray and the J1 League in 2023

Juan Mata has completed a move to Western Sydney Wanderers
Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has joined the seventh club of his career, moving to A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers from Vissel Kobe.

Mata, who left the Japanese club in January, will join up with the 2014 Asian champions ahead of the new campaign. 

The Spaniard is aiming to win another championship in a different country, after winning the Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray and the J1 League in 2023. 

Mata's most prolific years came in the Premier League, scoring 52 goals and adding 55 assists in 278 appearances in English football's top flight for Chelsea and Manchester United. 

BY Stats Perform

The 36-year-old has also won honours on the international stage, having been part of Spain's successes in the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championships.

"I'm really excited to join the Western Sydney Wanderers and I cannot wait to arrive and train with the team to prepare for the season ahead," Mata said. 

"I'm feeling grateful and excited for this new adventure, and looking forward to trying to win another championship in a different league."

