Football

Football Transfer: Eintracht Frankfurt Uses Option To Buy PSG Striker Hugo Ekitike Following Loan Move

Frankfurt's move Friday comes despite a relatively slow start to life in the Bundesliga for Ekitiké, who only scored his first goal last week in his 12th game for the club

Advertisement

Photo: Arne Dedert/DPA via AP
Eintracht Frankfurt is activating an option to buy striker Hugo Ekitike Photo: Arne Dedert/DPA via AP
info_icon

Eintracht Frankfurt is activating an option to buy striker Hugo Ekitike, who has been on loan from Paris Saint-Germain this season. (More Football News)

Frankfurt's move Friday comes despite a relatively slow start to life in the Bundesliga for Ekitike, who only scored his first goal last week in his 12th game for the club.

“Hugo has shown the quality he possesses in his appearances so far," Frankfurt board member Markus Krosche said in a statement. "We're fully convinced of his potential and are looking forward to seeing him in an Eintracht shirt beyond the current season.”

Frankfurt said Ekitike has signed a contract through to 2029. The 21-year-old striker's departure from PSG was in part a consequence of the French club buying forward Randal Kolo Muani from Frankfurt last year.

Advertisement

Frankfurt is sixth in the Bundesliga and visits Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports LIVE Updates: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's Second Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know