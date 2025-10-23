Flamengo Vs Racing Club Live Streaming, Copa Libertadores Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch First Leg
Flamengo Vs Racing Club Live Score, Copa Libertadores Semi-Final: Catch all the action from the first-leg, last four match of the premier South American club tournament at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Fans welcome players of Argentina's Racing Club at a hotel ahead of their Copa Libertadores semi-final match against Brazil's Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro. AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the first-leg match of the CONMEBOL (Copa) Libertadores 2025 semi-final between CR Flamengo and Racing Club de Avellaneda at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Thursday (October 23). It's a Brazil vs Argentina club clash of sorts, with both teams in good form. While three-time champions Flamengo have lost just one of their last five games, Racing Club are also undefeated in their last three matches across competitions. Follow the live football score and updates from the premier South American club tournament.
LIVE UPDATES
Flamengo Vs Racing Club Live Score, Copa Libertadores Semi-Final: Start Time, Streaming Details
The match kicks off at 6am IST. The Flamengo vs Racing Club, Copa Libertadores semi-final first leg will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. It will be shown in Brazil on Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Paramount+, Sky+ and Globo and in Argentina on Disney+ Premium Argentina, mitelefe, Telefe Argentina and Fox Sports Argentina.