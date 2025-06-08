Football

FIN 0-2 NED, World Cup Qualifiers: Depay, Dumfries Hand Oranje Victory In Helsinki

Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries provided the scoring for the Netherlands in a 2-0 win at Finland to start their qualifying campaign in Group G. Depay scored off an error in Finland defence whereas Dumfries scored off instantly to puncture the hearts and minds of Finland players in what was a one-sided contest. Lithuania was held 0-0 at Malta also in Group G.