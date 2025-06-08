Finland's Oliver Antman (11) and Matti Peltola (16) have words with the Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk (4) and Micky van de Ven during a World Cup Group G qualifying soccer match between Finland and Netherlands at Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland.
Finland's Leo V'isanen (5), center right, and the Netherlands' Cody Gakpo of Netherlands (11) vie for a head ball during a World Cup Group G qualifying soccer match between Finland and Netherlands at Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland.
Finland's Leo Vaisanen (5) and Netherland's Memphis Depay (10) fight for the ball during the World Cup, Group G qualifying soccer match between Finland and Netherlands at Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland.
Finland's Jere Uronen, right, and Netherland's Jeremie Frimpong vie for the ball during the World Cup, Group G qualifying soccer match between Finland and Netherlands at Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland.
Finland's Joel Pohjanpalo, left, takes on Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk during the World Cup, Group G qualifying soccer match between Finland and Netherlands at Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland.
Finland's Oliver Antman, right, and Netherlands's Denzel Dumfries vie for the ball during the World Cup, Group G qualifying soccer match between Finland and Netherlands at Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland.
Netherlands' Memphis Depay, right, scores his side's opening goal past goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky during the World Cup, Group G qualifying soccer match between Finland and Netherlands at Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland.
Finland coach Jacob Friis ahead of the World Cup, Group G qualifying soccer match between Finland and Netherlands at Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland.
Fans of team Netherlands ahead of the World Cup, Group G qualifying soccer match between Finland and Netherlands at Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland.