Football

Finland 1-3 England, UEFA Nations League: Grealish Feeling Love From 'Top Manager' Carsley

The 29-year-old has now scored two goals in three appearances under Carsley, as many as he did in his first 36 England caps when playing for Gareth Southgate

england-finland-uefa-nations-league-football
Jack Grealish scored in England's 3-1 win over Finland on Sunday
info_icon

Jack Grealish is feeling the love playing under interim head coach Lee Carsley after the Manchester City midfielder's goal helped England to a 3-1 win over Finland on Sunday. (More Football News)

Grealish was on target in the 18th minute, combining well with Angel Gomes for his fourth international goal, before Trent Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice sealed the Nations League triumph. 

The 29-year-old has now scored two goals in three appearances under Carsley, as many as he did in his first 36 England caps when playing for Gareth Southgate.  

Grealish made his feelings known after being left out of England's Euro 2024 squad, and has been a player reborn since his introduction back into the fold. 

"We could have had a few more, but it was difficult at times," Grealish told ITV on his team's display in Helsinki. 

Lee Carsley's future is not clear. - null
Lee Carsley Casts Doubt On England Prospects After Three Lions' Defeat To Greece

BY Stats Perform

"Whatever happens with the England manager, people will always say negative stuff.

"Before, people were crying out for all attacking players to play, and it didn't work. I don't get it, it can happen in games.

"I love coming here, a top, top manager and I love playing for him."

Grealish impressed again for the Three Lions, creating more chances (three), having more touches in the opposition box (seven) and accumulating the highest expected goals (xG) tally (0.63) for Carsley's side. 

Arsenal's Rice has also found a scoring streak since Carsley's arrival at the helm, notching his fifth international goal after turning home Ollie Watkins' cross late on. 

With Rice and Grealish's strikes, it was the first time the same two players have scored in back-to-back England away games since Bukayo Saka and Tammy Abraham did so against Andorra and San Marino in 2021. 

Rice was quick to lavish praise on Grealish after his "special" performance at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, while also lauding Carsley's impact on the squad. 

"Do you know how good Jack is? He has something very special," said Rice.  He looks really confident, and I am buzzing for him. When he is playing well and happy, he is a massive boost for England.

"Since the manager has come in, he has been so honest, so refreshing. He has a way of playing, and he really wants us to stick with that."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs WI, 1st T20I: West Indies Go 1-0 Up As King, Lewis Seal The Deal In Dambulla - In Pics
  2. Injured Cameron Green To Miss India-Australia Test Series, IPL Participation Also Doubtful
  3. Women's T20 WC: AUS-W Become The First Team To Qualify For SFs - In Pics
  4. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  5. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Looking 'Great' As England Captain Prepares For Pakistan Return
Football News
  1. Who Is Elisabeth Terland: Man United's Norwegian Talent With Erling Haaland-Like Traits
  2. Endrick At Real Madrid: Ancelotti Influence Key For Brazil Youngster's Development - Dida And Cafu
  3. Italy Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League: Luciano Spalletti Urges ITA To Learn From Belgium Mistake
  4. Finland 1-3 England, UEFA Nations League: Grealish Feeling Love From 'Top Manager' Carsley
  5. Will Lionel Messi Lead Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 Charge? Here's Mario Kempes' Big Prediction
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Deserves Everything In The World For Sacrifices, Says Jorge Lorenzo
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
  4. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
  5. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Made To Wait For 100th Title As Sinner Reigns Supreme
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction LIVE Updates, Day 2: Lot 4 Underway, Victor Wegnez Sold To Soorma For 40L
  2. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids
  3. Hockey India League Player Auction Highlights: Harmanpreet Singh And Abhishek Shine As Day 1's Most Expensive Buys
  4. HIL Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh Tops The Chart As Highest-Paid Pick In First Half
  5. Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship: Schedule, Teams, Venue

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai-New York Air India Receives Bomb Threat, Diverted To Delhi For Safety
  2. Weather Updates: Northeast Monsoon To Bring Heavy Rain In South India; Thunderstorms Expected In Mumbai
  3. Ex-DU Professor G.N. Saibaba’s Body To Be Donated To Hospital
  4. President's Rule Revoked In Jammu And Kashmir, Preparations For New Govt Underway
  5. Baba Siddique's Funeral Held With State Honours, Manhunt On For Attackers | The Case So Far
Entertainment News
  1. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  2. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  3. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  4. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  5. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. Middle East: Israeli Soldiers Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack; Israeli Airstrike On Gaza School Kills 20| Latest
  2. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  3. US Will Send Air Defence Battery, American Troops To Israel To Bolster Defences Against Iran
  4. UNIFIL Explained: The UN's Peacekeeping Mission In Lebanon
  5. Hurricane Milton Recovery: Florida Residents Face Power Outages And Extensive Damage
Latest Stories
  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs PAK-W Match
  2. Denmark Open 2024 Live Streaming: Dates, Venue, Prize Money, Indians In Action, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
  5. Your Next Summer Getaway: Sziget Festival, Budapest
  6. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
  8. Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know