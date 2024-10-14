Finland 1-3 England, UEFA Nations League: Grealish Feeling Love From 'Top Manager' Carsley

Jack Grealish is feeling the love playing under interim head coach Lee Carsley after the Manchester City midfielder's goal helped England to a 3-1 win over Finland on Sunday. (More Football News)
Grealish was on target in the 18th minute, combining well with Angel Gomes for his fourth international goal, before Trent Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice sealed the Nations League triumph.
The 29-year-old has now scored two goals in three appearances under Carsley, as many as he did in his first 36 England caps when playing for Gareth Southgate.
Grealish made his feelings known after being left out of England's Euro 2024 squad, and has been a player reborn since his introduction back into the fold.
"We could have had a few more, but it was difficult at times," Grealish told ITV on his team's display in Helsinki.
"Whatever happens with the England manager, people will always say negative stuff.
"Before, people were crying out for all attacking players to play, and it didn't work. I don't get it, it can happen in games.
"I love coming here, a top, top manager and I love playing for him."
Grealish impressed again for the Three Lions, creating more chances (three), having more touches in the opposition box (seven) and accumulating the highest expected goals (xG) tally (0.63) for Carsley's side.
Arsenal's Rice has also found a scoring streak since Carsley's arrival at the helm, notching his fifth international goal after turning home Ollie Watkins' cross late on.
With Rice and Grealish's strikes, it was the first time the same two players have scored in back-to-back England away games since Bukayo Saka and Tammy Abraham did so against Andorra and San Marino in 2021.
Rice was quick to lavish praise on Grealish after his "special" performance at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, while also lauding Carsley's impact on the squad.
"Do you know how good Jack is? He has something very special," said Rice. He looks really confident, and I am buzzing for him. When he is playing well and happy, he is a massive boost for England.
"Since the manager has come in, he has been so honest, so refreshing. He has a way of playing, and he really wants us to stick with that."