FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Faroe Islands Stun Czechia; Netherlands Seal Big Win

Faroe Islands secure 2-1 win against Czechia in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Win lifted them to third in Group L, eyeing first World Cup
Netherlands won 4-0 against Finland, with Memphis Depay starring
The Faroe Islands registered a historic 2-1 victory over Czechia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers at Torsvollur on Sunday, October 12. This outcome propelled the tiny island nation to third place in Group L, putting them in strong contention for a playoff spot for their first-ever World Cup.
Ranked 136th by FIFA, the Faroe Islands, with a population under 55,000, aim for a play-off spot for next year's tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Situated halfway between Scotland and Iceland, the country covers a land area of just 540 square miles.
Historically, they have been a European football minnow, having once held a FIFA ranking as low as 198th. They have never qualified for a major international tournament.
However, four victories from their last five qualifying matches have seen them climb to third position in Group L. This win against the second-placed Czechs now means only one point separates the teams, defining the race for the runner-up spot and a play-off berth.
Substitute Martin Agnarsson struck in the 81st minute, impacting the Czech Republic's chances for automatic group winner qualification and creating significant uncertainty around their runner-up position, with one game remaining for both sides.
Hanus Sorensen had earlier given the host Faroe Islands the lead in the 67th minute at Torsvollur, a stadium in the capital Torshavn with a capacity just over 6,000. Adam Karabec equalised for the Czech Republic in the 78th minute.
Croatia currently occupy the top spot in Group L on goal difference. They played Gibraltar later on Sunday and remain the firm favourite to win the group, possessing two games in hand over both Czechia and the Faroe Islands.
Netherlands Maintain Group G Lead
The Netherlands continue to lead Group G following a 4-0 win against Finland at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.
Memphis Depay scored from the penalty spot, marking his record-extending 54th goal for his country, and also added two assists to his name. The former Manchester United forward has scored seven goals in six qualifying games this campaign.
Donyell Malen, Virgil van Dijk, and Cody Gakpo also found the net for the Oranje. The Dutch now lead Group G with 16 points and have two matches remaining.
Scotland Earn Third Group C Win
Scotland secured their third victory in Group C by defeating Belarus 2-1 at Hampden Park. Goals from Che Adams and Scott McTominay put Scotland in a commanding position.
Gleb Kuchko managed to pull one goal back for Belarus during stoppage time. Scotland now lead Group C, preceding second-placed Denmark's home game against Greece, which took place later that Sunday.
(With AP Inputs)