FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Faroe Islands Stun Czechia; Netherlands Seal Big Win

Faroe Islands' 2-1 victory over Czechia lifted them to third place in Group L, keeping their World Cup hopes alive, while the Netherlands sealed a big 4-0 win over Finland

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers matchday 8 Faroe Islands vs Czechia
Faroe Islands' Martin Agnarsson celebrates his goal against Czechia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on October 12, 2025. | Photo: AP/FaeroskFodbold
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Faroe Islands secure 2-1 win against Czechia in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

  • Win lifted them to third in Group L, eyeing first World Cup

  • Netherlands won 4-0 against Finland, with Memphis Depay starring

The Faroe Islands registered a historic 2-1 victory over Czechia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers at Torsvollur on Sunday, October 12. This outcome propelled the tiny island nation to third place in Group L, putting them in strong contention for a playoff spot for their first-ever World Cup.

Ranked 136th by FIFA, the Faroe Islands, with a population under 55,000, aim for a play-off spot for next year's tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Situated halfway between Scotland and Iceland, the country covers a land area of just 540 square miles.

Historically, they have been a European football minnow, having once held a FIFA ranking as low as 198th. They have never qualified for a major international tournament.

However, four victories from their last five qualifying matches have seen them climb to third position in Group L. This win against the second-placed Czechs now means only one point separates the teams, defining the race for the runner-up spot and a play-off berth.

Substitute Martin Agnarsson struck in the 81st minute, impacting the Czech Republic's chances for automatic group winner qualification and creating significant uncertainty around their runner-up position, with one game remaining for both sides.

Related Content
Related Content

Hanus Sorensen had earlier given the host Faroe Islands the lead in the 67th minute at Torsvollur, a stadium in the capital Torshavn with a capacity just over 6,000. Adam Karabec equalised for the Czech Republic in the 78th minute.

Croatia currently occupy the top spot in Group L on goal difference. They played Gibraltar later on Sunday and remain the firm favourite to win the group, possessing two games in hand over both Czechia and the Faroe Islands.

Netherlands Maintain Group G Lead

The Netherlands continue to lead Group G following a 4-0 win against Finland at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

Memphis Depay scored from the penalty spot, marking his record-extending 54th goal for his country, and also added two assists to his name. The former Manchester United forward has scored seven goals in six qualifying games this campaign.

Donyell Malen, Virgil van Dijk, and Cody Gakpo also found the net for the Oranje. The Dutch now lead Group G with 16 points and have two matches remaining.

Scotland Earn Third Group C Win

Scotland secured their third victory in Group C by defeating Belarus 2-1 at Hampden Park. Goals from Che Adams and Scott McTominay put Scotland in a commanding position.

Gleb Kuchko managed to pull one goal back for Belarus during stoppage time. Scotland now lead Group C, preceding second-placed Denmark's home game against Greece, which took place later that Sunday.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Highlights, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: AUS-W Win By 3 Wickets, Complete Highest Chase Ever

  2. Nepal Vs UAE Match Report, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Hold Their Nerve, Win By 1 Run

  3. IND-W Vs AUS-W, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: India March To Record 330-Run Total In Vizag - Check Stats

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Jayden Seales Fined, Handed Demerit Point For Code Of Conduct Breach

  5. India Vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana Becomes Fastest, Youngest To Score 5,000 ODI Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  2. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. As Sangh Turned 100, Has Modi-Shah Turned The RSS Into Their Errand Boy?

  2. Why Tamil Nadu’s Self-Respect Legacy Continues to Checkmate the Rise of Hindutva Politics

  3. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  4. From Margins To Mainstream: Sangh's Long March Through Corridors of Power

  5. 100 Years Of Borrowed Pride Of RSS

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Hamas Announces Release Of Israeli Hostages Ahead Of Trump-Led Peace Summit In Egypt

  2. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  3. Afghan Taliban Confirm Retaliatory Border Attacks On Pakistan

  4. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  5. Three Qatari Diplomats Killed In Car Crash Near Sharm El-Sheikh

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

  2. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  3. ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Over Rs 68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

  4. BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  6. India Vs West Indies Cricket Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill, Jadeja Put IND In Driver's Seat | WI 140/4 (43)

  7. Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

  8. Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics