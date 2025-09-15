La Liga 2025-26: Fermin Lopez Never Wanted To Leave Barcelona After Valencia Brace

Fermin Lopez scored a brace in Barca's 6-0 hammering of Valencia
The 22-year-old was linked with a €90m (£69m) move to Chelsea before the transfer window closed
Lopez said he always foresaw his long-term future in Catalonia
Fermin Lopez insisted he never had any intention of leaving Barcelona after he scored one of three braces in the Blaugrana's 6-0 thrashing of Valencia on Sunday.
Lopez struck twice as Hansi Flick's team blew Los Che away at Estadi Johan Cruyff, with the 6,000-capacity venue in use due to delays in the renovation of Camp Nou.
The 22-year-old – who was linked with a €90m (£69m) move to Chelsea before the transfer window closed – side-footed home from a Ferran Torres assist in the 29th minute, then fired into the bottom corner from range 11 minutes into the second half.
Substitutes Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski also scored two goals apiece, as Barca had two players net multiple goals off the bench in LaLiga for the first time this century.
Speaking to Movistar after full-time, Lopez said he always foresaw his long-term future in Catalonia.
"It's true that I've been calm. Not everything that has been said is true, I do not really want to go into this," he said.
"My intention has always been to be here for many years. I never doubted it.
"There was always speculation, I have always wanted to be here, and I will fight to be here for many years."
Barca were utterly dominant as they moved to 10 points from their first four games of the season, two adrift of early pacesetters Real Madrid.
They fired off 24 shots, 10 of which were on target, with a total expected goals (xG) value of 3.35. Valencia managed just two shots, with one on target, for 0.18 xG.
"It was a difficult game at the beginning, but the whole team was at the right level and the scoreline reflects that," Lopez added.
"We took advantage of our opportunities. It's true that we feel very good, like we did last year.
"This stadium gives me good luck! The first goal was a great team move, a great assist from Ferran, and I was able to finish.
"For the second, I received between the lines, I tried to shoot from outside the box, and it came off."
Barca, who were without star winger Lamine Yamal on Sunday, go to Newcastle United for their Champions League opener on Thursday, before hosting Getafe next Sunday.