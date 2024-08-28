Football

Federico Chiesa: Italian Expresses Happiness At 'New Adventure' Amid Reports Of Him Joining Liverpool

There was footage in the Italian media of Chiesa arriving at an airport ahead of reportedly getting on a private flight to England

Federico Chiesa, Liverpool, AP Photo
Federico Chiesa is reportedly on his way to join Liverpool after leaving Juventus. Photo: Marco Alpozzi/AP
info_icon

Italy winger Federico Chiesa expressed his happiness at starting a “new adventure” amid reports he is about to join Liverpool from Juventus. (More Football News)

There was footage in the Italian media of Chiesa arriving at an airport ahead of reportedly getting on a private flight to England.

“I'm really happy and ready for this new adventure," he said. "I want to thank the Juventus fans, thanks for all the affection over the years, I'll keep you in my heart, thanks Juventus.

Arne Slot acknowledges the Liverpool fans after their win over Brentford - null
Liverpool 2-0 Brentford: 'Still Have A Lot To Prove,' Claims Arne Slot After Maiden Anfield Win

BY Stats Perform

“I'm really, really happy, we can't wait, me and my family." Neither Liverpool nor Juventus have commented publicly on any deal involving Chiesa.

British media are reporting Liverpool will pay 13 million euros ($14.5 million) for Chiesa, who starred for Italy in its run to the European Championship title in 2021.

Chiesa, the son of former Italy striker Enrico Chiesa, would be the first outfield player signed by Liverpool since the arrival of new manager Arne Slot.

Liverpool signed Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia on Tuesday in a deal that will see him stay at the Spanish team for the remainder of the season.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. LLC Returns With Third Season; Takes Cricketers To Kashmir After Nearly Four Decades
  2. ICC Test Rankings: Kohli, Jaiswal Rise As Rohit Drops To Sixth Spot
  3. Spain's Unheralded Cricket Record: Top 10 Winning Streaks In T20Is
  4. WI Vs SA: Allowing West Indies To Play 'Natural Game' Crucial In South Africa T20I Series Win, Says Chase
  5. England's Dawid Malan Retires From International Cricket At 37
Football News
  1. La Liga: No Call For Concern Insists Ancelotti Amid Mbappe's Real Madrid Goal Drought
  2. Premier League: Ipswich Town Complete Signing Of Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogbene
  3. Premier League: Hurzeler Excited By 'Excellent' Kadioglu After Brighton Move Confirmed
  4. La Liga: Olmo Happy To End Rayo Vallecano Hoodoo On Dream Barcelona Debut
  5. Claudio Bravo Chile Goalkeeper Hangs Up Boots At 41 After Storied Career
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 2 Men's Singles Wrap: Alcaraz Reaches Second Round; Sinner Dominates The Court - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 2 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Marches Into The Second Round In Style; Swiatek Wins - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Blocking Out Nadal Grand Slam Record After Tu Victory
  4. US Open: Emotional Raducanu Hoping Lessons Will Be Learned From Kenin Defeat
  5. Dan Evans Rallies Past Karen Khachanov To Win Longest Match In US Open History
Hockey News
  1. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  2. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  3. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  4. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  5. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: 64 Arrested, Leaders Detained; IMA Suspends RG Kar Hospital Principal's Membership
  2. Kolkata Doctor Death: IMA Suspends Membership Of Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh
  3. Night Patrolling, Access Regulation: Union Health Ministry's Measures To Ensure Doctors' Safety
  4. Cabinet To Set Up 12 Industrial Smart Cities In 10 States To Boost Manufacturing | Full List
  5. Mamata Calls For Death Penalty For Rape, Throws A Challenge At Centre 
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  2. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  3. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  5. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
US News
  1. Disney Faces Backlash For Denying DAS Passes To Disabled Child | What Is Disney DAS Pass?
  2. Do Sunita Williams And Barry Wilmore Have Enough Food For Their Extra 6 Months In Space? See Details
  3. Hungry While Moving Houses? Pizza Hut’s ‘Moving Box Table’ Got Your Back
  4. Labor Day 2024: The Story Behind The Holiday And How It Began
  5. Armie Hammer Sells Pickup Truck, Says He ‘Can’t Afford’ Gas After Cannibalism Allegations
World News
  1. Bangladesh's Interim Government Led By Yunus Lifts Ban On The Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami Party
  2. Disney Faces Backlash For Denying DAS Passes To Disabled Child | What Is Disney DAS Pass?
  3. Do Sunita Williams And Barry Wilmore Have Enough Food For Their Extra 6 Months In Space? See Details
  4. Hungry While Moving Houses? Pizza Hut’s ‘Moving Box Table’ Got Your Back
  5. SpaceX's Polaris Dawn: The Diverse Crew, Why Is It Delayed | Know About The First Commercial Spacewalk
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: 64 Arrested, Leaders Detained; IMA Suspends RG Kar Hospital Principal's Membership
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 28, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
  4. Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert'; Death Toll In Tripura Flood Rises To 31
  5. Bihar: 76 Schools Closed Till August 31 Amid Rising Water Level Of Ganga River
  6. Bihar: Mob Stuffs Chilli Powder Into 'Suspected' Thief's Private Parts In Araria; One Arrested
  7. Kuber Yantra: Understanding Its Significance, Benefits, And Placement
  8. Mamata Says 'Sorry' Over Kolkata Rape Case, Promises Law Ensuring Death Penalty For Rapists