FC Goa are set to clash with NorthEast United FC in matchday 4 of 14 of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (also known as Fatorda Stadium) in Margao, Goa. (More Football News)
Both teams have played 20 matches against each other and results came in only half of them. The Gaurs have won six times whereas the Highlanders have won on four occasions.
NorthEast United have won only one match in this edition of the ISL, one game ended in a draw and they lost one match. They are in sixth place and the Gaurs are just above them with the same points in the same games. Both teams have a strong side this year but FC Goa will try to get the home advantage in Margao.
In the upcoming match, there will be a showdown between Alaeddine Ajaraie of NEUFC and Armando Sadiku of FC Goa. Ajaraie has taken 14 shots in the ISL, which is more than Sadiku of FC Goa. Sadiku has attempted six shots from outside the box and has scored once.
FC Goa Vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25: Head-To-Head Record
Total matches played - 20
FC Goa won - 6
NorthEast United FC won - 4
Draw - 10
FC Goa Vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When will the FC Goa Vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 match be played?
The FC Goa Vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Friday, October 4 at 7:30 pm IST at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.
Where will the FC Goa Vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 match be live-streamed and telecast?
The FC Goa Vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.