Indian Super League 2024-25: Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru Share Spoils In 0-0 Draw

Mumbai City FC shared points with Bengaluru FC following a 0-0 draw at the Mumbai Football Arena in the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 on Wednesday, October 2. (More Football News)
The match started off on a decent note, but eventually picked up pace as Petr Kratky's men started to show promising signs.
The home side looked threatening in phases but never looked like they were going to trouble the Bengaluru defence.
While on the other hand, Gerard Zaragoza's men did not look their exact self in their first away game, despite the defence looking rock solid.
Aleksandar Jovanovic and Rahul Bheke formed a formidable pair and were technically sound, and had a near perfect game at the back.
The visitors held 57% possession, and had three shots on target, but Phurba Lachenpa, also showed his class to keep it 0-0.
Bengaluru FC will now face Punjab FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on October 18, while Mumbai City FC fly to the Fatorda to take on FC Goa on October 19.